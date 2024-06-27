✕ Close Princess Anne in hospital with concussion after ‘being kicked by horse’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Anne remains in hospital this afternoon and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence admitted that she is “recovering slowly”.

The royal, 73, was admitted on Sunday night after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate.

The Palace announced that the princess’s engagements for the week have been postponed, including a trip to Canada which was scheduled to begin on 30 June.

When asked by reporters when Anne will leave the hospital, Laurence said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”

The Princess Royal’s unexpected hospitalisation comes amid a three-day state visit of the emperor of Japan.

Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were yesterday welcomed to the UK by Prince William, who escorted them to Horse Guards Parade.

They received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit, and Charles mentioned his grandchildren liking the Japanese franchise Pokémon in a speech.