Royal news live: Princess Anne’s husband gives health update as she remains in hospital for fourth day
The princess sustained a concussion and minor injuries on Sunday evening
Buckingham Palace confirmed that Princess Anne remains in hospital this afternoon and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence admitted that she is “recovering slowly”.
The royal, 73, was admitted on Sunday night after sustaining a concussion and minor injuries after being kicked by a horse at her Gatcombe Park estate.
The Palace announced that the princess’s engagements for the week have been postponed, including a trip to Canada which was scheduled to begin on 30 June.
When asked by reporters when Anne will leave the hospital, Laurence said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”
The Princess Royal’s unexpected hospitalisation comes amid a three-day state visit of the emperor of Japan.
Emperor Naruhito and his wife Empress Masako were yesterday welcomed to the UK by Prince William, who escorted them to Horse Guards Parade.
They received a ceremonial welcome from King Charles and Queen Camilla to mark the start of their three-day visit, and Charles mentioned his grandchildren liking the Japanese franchise Pokémon in a speech.
Public holiday declared for King Charles visit
A public holiday has been declared by The States of Jersey to mark King Charles’s visit on 15 July.
Chief minister Lyndon Farnham described the upcoming visit as a “rare and historic” occasion and said that it would cost the taxpayer around £700,000 in wages.
The visit next month is the first from a reigning Monarch since 2005.
Princess Diana’s dresses expected to sell for £630,000 at auction
Two gowns worn by the late Princess Diana are expected to sell for £630,000 when they go under the hammer today (27 June).
They are being sold by Julien’s Auctions in what has been billed as the largest private sale of the princess’s belongings.
The dresses were worn by the royal in the late 1980s, according to reports, and are expected to fetch £315,000 each.
Queen Camilla tells young book fans they are ‘all going to be stars'
Queen Camilla today told young readers that they are “all going to be stars” on a visit to a school in London.
The Queen Consort was given a tour of Christ Church School in Chelsea, south-west London and had the opportunity to learn about its various initiatives to encourage reading.
Gifting books to the library, she told over 200 pupils to keep reading “forever and ever”.
She said: “It is going to take you off on millions of adventures all over the world. The more you read as you grow up, it’s going to be bigger and better for all of you.
“Keep on reading, and by the time you are grown up, you are all going to be stars.”
Royal family ‘on the ropes’ with ongoing health concerns
Following Princess Anne’s hospitalisation and the various health problems being experienced by the royal family, one expert has said they are “on the ropes”.
Author Christopher Andersen told the Daily Beast: “As the senior royals get older, there will inevitably be more health challenges. But it does seem odd that we’re witnessing one medical problem after another being heaped on the new sovereign in rapid succession.
“One gets the sense that the Royal Family is on the ropes. I think we were all spoiled somewhat by the late Queen Mother, by Queen Elizabeth II, and by Prince Philip, all three of whom avoided serious illness well into their nineties.”
Meghan Markle faces ‘impossible situation'
The Duchess of Sussex reportedly faces an “impossible situation” with her estranged father, a royal expert has claimed.
This comes after Thomas Markle, 79, issued a plea to Meghan ahead of his 80th birthday to finally meet his two grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Royal expert Kinsey Schofield said on Heirs & Spares: “Can Meghan pick up the phone and say, ‘Dad, I want to talk to you but you can’t tell Samantha [her half-sister], you can’t tell Thomas Jr?
“Her brother has a regular YouTube channel where he talks about his sister, he impersonates his sister. It’s almost like she’s in an impossible situation because how could she access her father without jeopardising some of that privacy?”
Queen Camilla’s amusing response to little girl
Queen Camilla had the perfect response when a primary school pupil asked if she was the queen on a visit today.
“Are you the Queen?” a little girl asked.
This prompted the royal to smile and say: “That’s me.”
The visit to Christ Church School in Chelsea, south-west London, was designed to encourage the pupils to read and Camilla donated new books to their library.
Princess Anne receives ‘little treats’ from home at hospital
Princess Anne has received a “few little treats from home” as she continues her recovery in hospital.
The Princess Royal, 73, was kicked by a horse as she walked around her Gloucestershire estate on Sunday evening.
She sustained what was described as a concussion and minor injuries.
Her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence told reporters she was “doing fine, slow but sure” and added that he had given her a “few little treats from home”.
Princess Anne’s husband gives health update
Princess Anne’s husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence has given reporters a health update as she remains in hospital for a fourth day.
When asked about her potential release as he left the Bristol hospital today, he said: “She’ll be out when she’s ready.”
Laurence, who married the Princess Royal in 1992, admitted that she is “recovering slowly”.
Japanese emperor visits The Francis Crick Institute
The Japanese Emperor Naruhito has continued his three-day state visit today with a visit to the Francis Crick Institute.
He was pictured smiling as he was shown around the London-based medical research facility.
The head of state is set to visit the Royal College of Music this afternoon and attend a banquet at the Guildhall.
Princess Anne’s husband thanks well-wishers and hospital
Princess Anne’s husband has thanked well-wishers and staff at the Bristol hospital where she remains this afternoon.
Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence said the princess is “recovering well” after she was kicked by a horse.
“We are both profoundly grateful to the medical team and hospital support staff for their expert care – and to the emergency services who were all so wonderful at the scene,” he said.
“We are both deeply touched by all the kind messages we have received from so many people near and far. It means a great deal.”
