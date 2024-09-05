Royal family – news: Meghan Markle suffers major trademark setback as details of Harry’s secret UK stay emerge
The Duchess of Susssex’s new lifestyle brand has had its trademark application rejected
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reports.
American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.
News of the setback comes amid the revelation that Harry stayed in Princess Diana’s childhood home on his recent, secret visit to the UK.
He was invited to Althorp House in Northamptonshire by his uncle the Earl Spencer, who also recently supported the Duke of Sussex when he returned to the UK to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games.
Harry’s most recent visit was for the funeral of another uncle, Lord Robert Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana’s sister.
While Prince William was also in attendance, the royals are said to have kept their distance from each other amid their ongoing feud.
Prince William hires chef ‘admired’ by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince William has recruited a chef reportedly admired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as a judge for his Earthshot Prize.
José Andrés is the founder of a cause “especially near” to Harry and Meghan’s hearts, the World Central Kitchen – one of the first causes to benefit from support from the Archewell Foundation, The Telegraph reports.
He said: “I am thrilled to join the Earthshot Prize Council to help showcase the changemakers pushing the boundaries of innovation and ingenuity around the world.
“In good times and hard times, I’ve seen first-hand the power of food to heal and unite communities. Food is the best way to address some of the planet’s most pressing challenges, and I firmly believe that we must transform our food systems to be more sustainable and equitable.
“There is so much we can do to inspire the world to see food as a powerful tool for creativity and change, and Earthshot solutions are at the forefront of this movement.”
The Earthshot Prize was established by the heir to the throne in 2021 to recognise and support people making a difference to the environment.
Meghan Markle’s lifestyle brand refused trademark
Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand has hit another alleged stumbling block after being refused a trademark.
While American Riviera Orchard has yet to put any of its products on official sale, several have been teased on social media, including jam and dog biscuits.
The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) turned down the application as businesses cannot trademark locations, The Telegraph reports.
“American Riviera” is commonly used to refer to Santa Barbra, California, where the former actress lives with her family.
The Independent has reached out to a representative for the Duchess of Sussex for comment.
Prince Harry reveals reason why he won’t bring Meghan back to UK
The Duke of Sussex has claimed it would be “still dangerous” for his wife to return to the UK following their move to the US. Prince Harry made the comments as he gave his first major interview since the conclusion of his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) to the ITV documentary Tabloids On Trial, which aired on Thursday 25 July. When asked whether the legal battles attract more attention during the documentary, he said: “There is more than enough attention on me and my wife (Meghan) anyway.” “It’s still dangerous, and all it takes is one lone actor, one person who reads this stuff to act on what they have read and whether it’s a knife or acid, whatever it is, and these are things that are of genuine concern for me. It’s one of the reasons why I won’t bring my wife back to this country.”
Kate doesn’t want family drama after cancer treatment, says author of new royal book
The Princess of Wales does not want any drama within the royal family following her cancer treatment, a royal author has claimed. Robert Jobson - author of the new biography Catherine, the Princess of Wales - explained how the princess is keen to leave any drama in the past. “She is someone who solves problems and rises above the drama,” Jobson said in an interview with Good Morning America on Wednesday (31 July). Jobson explained how Kate had sorted previous “moments of friction” between King Charles and Prince William. The royal author added: “After going through treatment like this you don’t want to do drama anymore and I think that is something she has experienced.”
Meghan gives Lilibet update after speaking Spanish to Colombia crowd
The Duchess of Sussex gave an update on her toddler, Lilibet, after speaking in Spanish to a crowd in Colombia. Meghan appeared as a panelist at the "Afro Women and Power" event in Cali on Sunday, 18 August. Prince Harry and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland watched on from the audience. After introducing herself in Spanish, a language she says she learned 20 years ago while in Argentina, Meghan provided an update on her vocal three-year-old daughter. "She has found her voice and we are so proud of that," Meghan said.
Camilla celebrates ‘joy’ of reading at event marking book charity’s anniversary
The Queen has spoken of the “joy” reading can give to children as she hosted an event celebrating the 70th anniversary of a leading UK book charity.
The reception marking Book Aid International’s anniversary at St James’s Palace in London was attended by some 100 guests, including the charity’s president Nigel Newton and Lady Caroline Simmonds, the daughter of its founder.
Camilla has been patron of the charity since 2022 and set up her own online book club during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
In an impromptu speech made after she had spoken individually to guests, Camilla told of the “very, very big difference” being made to people’s lives by the accessibility of books. She said: “I wasn’t actually expecting to speak this evening.
“There’s not a lot more I can say, except to say a huge thank you to all of you who support Book Aid.
“I have visited quite a lot of countries on my travels and I have been to libraries which have been recipients of Book Aid, and I have just seen the joy on the children’s faces when they receive these books.
“And if we can keep on doing this all over the world, we’re going to make a very, very big difference to people reading books, children getting access to books – and it’s really thanks to Book Aid and all of you here who have made this possible. So thank you very much indeed.”
Harry stayed at Diana’s childhood home on UK visit
Prince Harry stayed at the late Princess Diana’s childhood home when he recently visited the UK for his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral.
He was invited to Althorp in Northamptonshire by his uncle, the Earl Spencer, The Telegraph reports.
Prince William was also in attendance at the funeral, but the estranged brothers are said to have kept their distance.
Lord Fellowes, who was married to Diana’s sister, passed away in July at the age of 82.
Prince Harry would return ‘part-time’ if King Charles asks
The Duke of Sussex would return on a “part-time” basis to the royal family if King Charles asks, sources have claimed.
However, the insiders told the Mirror that Harry, who turns 40 this month, will only do so on the condition that Prince William apologises.
This comes after it was widely reported that Harry misses his old life in the UK.
Princess of Wales has ‘conflicting emotions’ ahead of children’s return to school
The Princess of Wales is experiencing “conflicting emotions” ahead of her children’s return to school, it has been claimed.
Former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK! magazine that while Kate has enjoyed spending more time with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Princess Louis, their return to education will give her more time to rest as she continues to focus on her health.
All three of the Wales children attend Lambrook School in Bracknell, which returns for the Michaelmas term today (4 September).
Prince Harry ‘astounded’ guests at uncle’s funeral
The Duke of Sussex “astounded” guests with his appearance at his uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’s funeral after he was expected not to attend.
Harry, 39, was said to have kept a distance from his brother Prince William, but he remained “on remarkably good form” on his unexpected visit to the UK.
An anonymous attendee told People: “Most people were astounded that Harry came.
“He was on remarkably good form – and you could tell he was very pleased to see everybody. And he was very pleased that he had come over.”
Lord Fellowes, who was married to Princess Diana’s sister, passed away in July at the age of 82.
