Royal news – live: King Charles might travel to US to ‘find a resolution’ with Harry, expert says
Comes after Taylor Swift took a selfie with Prince William as he celebrated his birthday at her concert
King Charles appears to be “willing to find a resolution” to his rift with Prince Harry, as he is believed to have discussed a state visit to America to meet him, according to two experts.
Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the King showed interest in meeting Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children in the US.
Relationship expert Louella Alderson told the newspaper that it reflects a “significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship” despite the logistical difficulties amid his health issues.
“This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship,” she said.
Mr Quinn said that “Charles has had discussions about an official visit” to the US “at some time in the future” but noted there are challenges to overcome before that “becomes even a remote possibility”.
This comes as Taylor Swift took a selfie with Prince William and his children during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday. The Prince of Wales shared the photo on Instagram, thanking her for a “great evening”.
‘No foreseeable’ way for Harry and Meghan to reconcile with royals, commentator claims
A royal commentator has claimed there is “no foreseeable way” for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to be on good terms with the royal family again.
This comes after King Charles failed to meet his youngest son on his recent trip to the UK, citing his busy schedule.
Journalist and author Christopher Andersen told Fox News: “Even if Harry was to throw himself at the king’s feet and beg for forgiveness – which Harry is not about to do – the best he could hope for would be crumbs from the royal table, and the sort of grudging acceptance that is currently being afforded to Harry’s disgraced uncle, Prince Andrew.”
King Charles makes ‘significant gesture’ of desire to end feud with Harry
King Charles appeared “willing to find a resolution” to rift with his son Harry as he is reportedly discussing a trip to America to meet his family.
Royal author Tom Quinn told the Mirror that the king has had “discussions about an official visit to the United States” to meet with Harry, Meghan Markle and their two children - Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Relationship expert Louella Alderson said it reflects that “King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship”.
“It’s possible that he may be more willing to address any issues and work towards finding a resolution than he has been previously,” she said.
However, the two experts highlighted the difficulties in plans as Charles has many Royal obligations as well as health issues.
King Charles ‘considering’ American visit to see his grandchildren
King Charles is reportedly “considering” a visit across the pond to see his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
Despite Lilibet now being three years old, she has reportedly only met her grandfather once.
However, as the Monarch, 75, is currently battling an undisclosed form of cancer and does not appear to have the best relationship with his youngest son, who he has not seen since February, it could be some time before this visit takes place.
Royal commentator Tom Quinn told the Mirror: “Charles has had discussions about an official visit to the United States at some time in the future, and there is no doubt if it goes ahead he would build in time to visit his youngest son and his grandchildren, but there are mountains of planning to be overcome before that becomes even a remote possibility.”
Kate and William celebrate female rangers
The Prince and Princess of Wales have shared their appreciation for female rangers as they mark World Female Ranger Week.
Posting on X/Twitter, they write: “Rangers are on the frontline in the fight against the #illegalwildlifetrade, but less than 11% of global wildlife rangers are female. #WorldFemaleRangerWeek celebrates the work they’re doing all over the world.”
Pictured: King and Queen attend Ascot this weekend
Fans praise Prince William’s dancing during Taylor Swift’s London Eras tour
Fans are fawning over Prince William’s dancing during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in London.
In one video shared to TikTok, a fan documented William and his family in one of the upper-level suites of the stadium. And as Swift performed her hit song “Shake It Off”, William showed off some of his best dance moves.
The video of the British royal has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 2m views. In the comments, multiple fans expressed how happy they were to see William having fun at Swift’s show.
“This is the greatest video of Prince William ever. Congrats!” one wrote, while another added: “This is the best thing I’ve seen ok slay Prince William.”
“Prince William is the Swiftie we all needed,” a third wrote. “He is positively unhinged in the best of ways right here!”
How Prince William’s birth broke with tradition
Prince William was born on this day in 1982 and his birth was a first for the royal family.
This is because he was the first-ever heir to the throne born in a hospital instead of a palace.
At the time of his birth, Princess Diana was just 21 and the now-King Charles was 33.
Japanese emperor arrives in UK ahead of state visit
Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako smiled at the media as they walked through a guard of honour after arriving at Stansted Airport on Saturday ahead of a state visit.
The state visit begins Tuesday, when King Charles III and Queen Camilla will formally welcome the Emperor and Empress before taking a ceremonial carriage ride to Buckingham Palace.
King set to scale back tour of Australia and cancel trip to New Zealand over health concerns
The King is expected to scale back his tour of Australia and completely cancel his trip to New Zealand after concerns were raised over his health.
Charles and Camilla had been set to travel around Australia, Samoa and New Zealand – but it is feared the monarch is doing “too much” as he continues his cancer recovery.
A royal source told the Mirror: “Naturally, it will be a bitter disappointment on both sides to not have the opportunity for the King and Queen to visit New Zealand, but of course all are aware of the King’s ongoing health and the need for him to pace himself.
‘”It’s very much hoped there will be further opportunities in the future.”
The newspaper reported that the Australia trip will be reduced to around six days and followed by a two-day break, before the royal couple tour Samoa for three days and likely do not continue on to New Zealand.
ICYMI: Taylor Swift makes Instagram debut with Travis Kelce...and Prince William
Taylor Swift has shared her first picture with her beau Travis Kelce as she took a selfie with him, Prince William and his children.
William took Prince George and Princess Charlotte to the first night of Taylor’s Eras Tour in London for his birthday on Friday.
The future King was seen dad dancing in Wembley to the singer’s hit song ‘Shake it Off’.
Later, the royals met Taylor backstage and took some snaps in which the popstar shared as she wished the prince a happy birthday.
She wrote: “Happy Bday M8! London shows are off to a splendid start 🇬🇧🇺🇸🤝”
