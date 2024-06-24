✕ Close Royal Family watch Trooping the Colour flypast from Buckingham Palace balcony

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

King Charles appears to be “willing to find a resolution” to his rift with Prince Harry, as he is believed to have discussed a state visit to America to meet him, according to two experts.

Royal author Tom Quinn told The Mirror that the King showed interest in meeting Harry, Meghan Markle, and their two children in the US.

Relationship expert Louella Alderson told the newspaper that it reflects a “significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship” despite the logistical difficulties amid his health issues.

“This fact alone means if King Charles is willing to make the effort and put forth the time and energy to visit Harry in America, it could be a significant gesture of his desire to mend their relationship,” she said.

Mr Quinn said that “Charles has had discussions about an official visit” to the US “at some time in the future” but noted there are challenges to overcome before that “becomes even a remote possibility”.

This comes as Taylor Swift took a selfie with Prince William and his children during her Eras Tour concert at Wembley Stadium on Friday. The Prince of Wales shared the photo on Instagram, thanking her for a “great evening”.