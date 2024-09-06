✕ Close Meghan Markle shares the moment from royal life that ‘changed everything’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close My recent work focusing on Latino voters in Arizona has shown me how crucial independent journalism is in giving voice to underrepresented communities.



Your support is what allows us to tell these stories, bringing attention to the issues that are often overlooked. Without your contributions, these voices might not be heard.



Every dollar you give helps us continue to shine a light on these critical issues in the run up to the election and beyond Eric Garcia Washington Bureau Chief

Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard has suffered a major setback after its trademark was rejected ahead of its official launch.

The US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) rejected its trademark application as businesses cannot operate using the names of real places, The Telegraph reports.

American Riviera is often used to refer to Santa Barbara, California, where the Duchess of Sussex lives with her husband Prince Harry and their two children.

News of the setback comes as Prince William returned to work sporting a stubble on a visit to a homelessness exhibition in his first official engagement since the summer break.

William first revealed the rugged look in a surprise video with Kate last month as they congratulated Team GB on their Olympic success.

The markedly more casual look sparked controversy online, with some royal fans pleading with him to keep the stubble while others sarcastically saying he looked as if he was in “vacation mode”.