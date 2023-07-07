✕ Close Police officer fights back tears as she announces death of eight-year-old at Wimbledon school

An eight-year-old girl has died and 15 others were injured after a Land Rover crashed into a girls’ prep school in Wimbledon.

An end-of-term tea party was underway at The Study Prep school in Camp Road when the crash took place at around 10am on Thursday.

Detective Chief Superintendent Clair Kelland’s voice broke as she told a press conference: “Very sadly one of the children, an eight-year-old girl, died at the scene.”

A woman in her 40s was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody. The force said the incident is not being treated as terror-related.

The Study Prep school issued a statement over the “tragic accident” saying they are “profoundly shocked”.

“Our thoughts are with the bereaved family and with the families of those injured at this terrible time,” said the school on its website, adding that they are “well aware of the significant impact this dreadful event will have on our pupils and their families.”

The all-girls’ school is located about a mile from the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club where the Wimbledon Grand Slam championship is currently taking place.

