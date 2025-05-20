Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Schoolgirl who drowned at waterpark was unlawfully killed, coroner rules

Kyra Hill got into difficulty in a designated swimming area at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6 2022.

Pol Allingham
Tuesday 20 May 2025 14:52 BST
Kyra Hill (Family handout/PA)
An 11-year-old girl who drowned during a birthday party at a waterpark was unlawfully killed, a coroner has found.

Kyra Hill got into difficulty in a designated swimming area at Liquid Leisure near Windsor, Berkshire, on August 6 2022.

Senior coroner Heidi Connor concluded that Kyra had been unlawfully killed following gross health and safety breaches at the park.

The breaches relate to the depth and visibility of the water and the absence of an emergency plan and risk assessment, she found.

There were no signs warning of deep water despite it reaching 4.67 metres in parts of the designated swimming area, Ms Conner said.

“In fact the only sign present warned of shallow water”, she added.

Parents and carers were not advised to attend with children in a ratio of one to four, and young children were permitted to swim without buoyancy aids, Ms Connor said.

There was also no emergency plan or risk assessment that took those factors into account, and no control measures were identified and put in place to “take account of these clear risks”, she said.

