Strictly star ‘vulnerable to rejection emotionally and professionally’ – jury

A former Strictly Come Dancing star who was found dead in a hotel room took his own life, a jury has concluded as they told an inquest that him being “vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally” was among the “contributing factors” that led to his death.

Professional dancer Robin Windsor, 44, died after consuming alcohol and a drug, and was found in the room in Shepherd’s Bush, west London, in February 2024.

Jurors at West London Coroner’s Court heard that Windsor had left a note which said the way he was treated when he was dropped from the show in 2015 “destroyed” him.

After around two hours of deliberation, the forewoman gave the jury’s findings on Thursday, saying: “We agree that the probable causes are an accumulation of many attributes to depression.

“Robin Jamie Windsor suffered from childhood trauma, he was vulnerable to rejection both emotionally and professionally.

“We also agree that loneliness, the lack of emotional maturity, the pressure of mounting debts, the lack of consistent mental health care and support and reoccurring heartache are all contributing factors of Robin Jamie Windsor’s mental health deterioration which in turn led him to take his own life.”

The Latin and ballroom dancer joined Strictly in 2010 and danced with actresses Patsy Kensit, Anita Dobson and Lisa Riley, and Dragons’ Den star Deborah Meaden in four series until 2013.

He could not perform in the 2014 series because of a back injury and was dropped in 2015, but still appeared in the Christmas special that year, dancing alongside TV presenter Alison Hammond.

Coroner Dr Anton van Dellen said after the jury’s conclusion: “I hope the family can take some comfort from the joy that Robin brought to so many people and the positive effect he had.

“That is a wonderful legacy.”

Addressing Windsor’s family at the front of the courtroom, the coroner added: “I hope you can think of the happy times he brought to the public and the deep affection the public held him in.”

Jurors were directed to record that the dancer had “completed suicide” rather than “committed” it.

It is understood the term “committed” is deemed inappropriate in an inquest as it could suggest a criminal act.

Dr van Dellen told jurors earlier in the inquest that in a note police found in the room, Windsor wrote: “This all really started when I lost my job on Strictly and have been fighting it ever since.”

The note continued: “The way they treated me destroyed me … it started me on the road I am still on.”

A written statement from Emmerdale actress Riley said that Windsor’s “glow had gone” after he was cut from the professional dancers’ line-up.

“It was from this moment, on to the time of his death, he kept slipping deeper and deeper into endless depression,” she said.

“His glow had gone.”

Riley was Windsor’s dance partner in the penultimate series he appeared on in 2012.

The actress said Windsor told her about times of “never feeling good enough” and “imposter syndrome”, and opened up about a time he had been molested by a dance tutor.

She said Windsor was insecure about his body and took steroids which, combined with alcohol, would put him in a bad place, and she added that he was “drowning in debts” and “frantically” spent on designer items he could not afford.

“Money problems also played a part of his darker days,” she said.

“He was drowning in debts which led to weekends I wouldn’t hear from him.”

Riley said her last contact with Windsor was around Christmas 2023, when they texted after she saw the dancer share a “really dark” post on Facebook, adding: “I of course texted him straight away and he replied saying he was ‘fine, just usual ups and downs of life’.”

Dr van Dellen also read parts of a written statement by X Factor star and Windsor’s ex-boyfriend Marcus Collins, who said Windsor’s mental health had deteriorated when he was released from his contract with Strictly.

“The day that he was informed that he was no longer required for Strictly really broke his spirit,” Mr Collins said.

“I will never forget it as we were on holiday in New York and he was inconsolable.

“Robin’s mental health was challenged almost constantly from this point and at times it altered his personality.”

Actor Terry Gleed, who appeared alongside Windsor in a production of Aladdin at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft in December 2023, said his co-star was “obsessed” with Strictly and “missed it dearly”.

Choreographer Scott Coldwell, who worked with Windsor on a dance show with Strictly stars called Here Come The Boys, said the dancer told him several times that he was “desperate” to go back on the hit BBC show.

Jurors also heard Windsor had been struggling with an on-off relationship – which ended in August 2023 – with actor Ollie Augustin, who he met when they were in a stage show called Come What May, a tribute to Moulin Rouge.