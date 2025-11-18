Camilla wears Eugenie’s wedding day tiara to glittering Windsor reception

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Queen has worn Princess Eugenie’s wedding day tiara as she and the King hosted a glittering white tie diplomatic reception at Windsor Castle.

Camilla opted for the Greville Emerald Kokoshnik tiara, which Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s youngest daughter was loaned by her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, for her bridal outfit in 2018.

The King and Queen were joined by the Prince of Wales for the annual gathering for members of the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday evening.

The Princess of Wales, who last attended the event in 2023, just months before her cancer diagnosis, was not present.

Kate, who announced she was in remission in January, delivered her first major public speech in two years earlier on Tuesday when she called on business leaders to prioritise “time and tenderness just as much as productivity and success” at a summit hosted by her Royal Foundation Business Taskforce for Early Childhood.

Camilla’s emerald tiara was made by Boucheron for socialite Margaret Greville in 1919 in the fashionable “kokoshnik” style popularised in the Russian Imperial Court.

Set with a large central cabochon emerald, it is made of brilliant and rose cut diamonds pave set in platinum, with smaller emeralds on either side.

It was bequeathed by Mrs Greville, then Dame Margaret Greville, to Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) in 1942.

Eugenie wed Jack Brooksbank in St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018.

She has retained her princess title despite her disgraced father, Andrew, being stripped of his birthright to be a prince and having his dukedom removed from the Roll of the Peerage over his links to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Camilla was dressed in a cream embroidered dress by Fiona Clare, her diamond serpent necklace and diamond Van Cleef and Arpels earrings.

Both Charles and William opted to wear a traditional Windsor Coat with its distinctive red collar and cuffs.

The garment is only worn at the Berkshire castle, and the custom dates back to the reign of King George III, who adopted the idea from Frederick the Great, who used to dress his staff in a combination of a navy coat with red embellishments.

Charles also opted for traditional knee breeches and buckled shoes, while William wore classic trousers instead.

It is the first time the diplomatic reception has been hosted in Windsor for 24 years, with Buckingham Palace saying the last occasion was in 2001.

The late Queen had been due to stage the event there early in 2022, but it was postponed due to the conflict in Ukraine, and later took place at Buckingham Palace a few months into the King’s reign.

The reception celebrates the presence in London of one of the largest Diplomatic Corps in the world.

Hundreds of representatives of countries accredited to the Court of St James were welcomed to the castle dressed in their finery for the showcase of the UK’s diplomatic year.

The evening usually includes a buffet supper and dancing.

Foreign ambassadors and high commissioners based in the UK, their spouses or partners, and diplomatic staff were among those who were entertained.