Mother and daughter ‘washed away’ in deadly sea incident named
The body of Sarah Keeling, 45, was recovered from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday
A teenage girl who remains missing after being “washed away” in Withernsea has been named as 15-year-old Grace Keeling by Humberside Police, who said her mother died in the same incident.
The body of Sarah Keeling, 45, was recovered from the sea off the East Yorkshire coast on Friday, while Mark Ratcliffe, 67, was pulled unconscious from the water and died at the scene.
The police force said in a statement: “Following reports of concerns for safety for people in the water in Withernsea, with the permission of the family, Humberside Police can now confirm that a mother and daughter, 45-year-old Sarah Keeling and 15-year-old Grace Keeling, were involved in this tragic incident, alongside 67-year-old Mark Ratcliffe, a member of the public who died trying to assist with the rescue.
“The bodies of Sarah Keeling and Mark Ratcliffe were recovered on the evening of Friday, January 2 2026. Searches are still ongoing to locate Grace.
“Both families continue to be supported by specially trained officers.”
