Woman trampled to death by cows whilst walking her dogs
She was walking her dog on a rural public footpath
A dogwalker was trampled to death by a herd of cows when walking her dog through a field.
The woman was walking her dog on a public path near the village of Guilsfield, Welshpool on Friday 1 September, as reported in The Mail Online.
She was trampled on by a
According to reports in The Mail the women’s family were informed and the Health and Safety Executive were notifed.
Speaking to The Mail, a HSE spokeperson said: “We are aware of this incident and making enquiries.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies