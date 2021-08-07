Wood Green stabbing: Man and police officers hospitalised in north London attack

Three people, including two police officers, were attacked in a knife attack in north London that left a 61-year-old man with wounds.

Officers were called to an address in Noel Park Road in Wood Green at about 7.20pm on Friday after concerns for the welfare of residents.

As the police and a third party stood in a communal area, a man approached the officers before assaulting them and the 61-year-old who was with them, the Met Police said.

The man suffered stab injuries, while one of the officers sustained slash injuries and another was assaulted. All three were taken to hospital for treatment.

On Saturday, the Met said the two officers who were injured in the incident have been discharged from hospital and are recovering at home.

The man, who suffered stab injuries, has been assessed by doctors and his injuries are non-life changing, the force added.

The attack is not thought to be terrorism related and three people have been arrested, police said.

In a statement, the Met said: “A man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault; two other people were subsequently arrested as part of the investigation. All three remain in custody.

“A crime scene remains in place. Enquiries continue to establish a motive, although at this stage it is not thought to be terrorism-related.

“Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting reference Cad 2347/05Aug or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”