Chief medical officer ‘anxious’ about US leaving World Health Organisation

Scotland’s chief medical officer has said he is “anxious” about the US withdrawal from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and what it could mean for disease surveillance.

Sir Gregor Smith said the Donald Trump administration’s decision to pull out of the global health body leaves a “gap” in how experts understand emerging diseases.

Mr Trump withdrew the US from the WHO on the first day of his second term in office, claiming it had mishandled the pandemic.

Sir Gregor and other officials discussed Scotland’s pandemic preparedness in front of MSPs on Tuesday, including what lessons were learned from Covid-19.

Conservative MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane asked about the relationship with Washington after US health secretary Robert F Kennedy Jnr said he believes debunked medical theories of vaccines being linked to autism.

Sir Gregor said the US relationship with other countries is “perhaps not as strong as it used to be”, adding: “I think the withdrawal of the US from the WHO does create a significant gap in our surveillance systems globally.

“Not just in the United States, but actually with the funding that comes with US membership of the WHO there is a risk that global systems are undermined rather than strengthened.

“So it’s certainly an area I am anxious about.”

Sir Gregor also faced questions on Scotland’s preparedness for any future pandemics or similar civil contingencies.

He said the health system now has stockpiles of 12 weeks’ worth of PPE, while ICU capacity and contact increased capabilities can be surged if necessary.

Sir Gregor also said public health officials are keeping an eye on a new strain of coronavirus, called NB1.8.1, which is now the dominant strain in China and has also been detected in the UK.

Dr Jim McMenamin of Public Health Scotland noted new developments in the field of metagenomics is improving the rapid identification and understanding of viruses.