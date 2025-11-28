Six more Young Boys fans arrested at airport after violence at Villa Park

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Six men have been arrested at Birmingham Airport after disorder involving Young Boys fans during a Europa League clash at Villa Park.

The arrests bring the total number of suspects in custody to eight, after two people were detained during Villa’s 2-1 win on Thursday night.

West Midlands Police said a number of officers were assaulted by supporters of the Swiss club, with items including broken seats and coins aimed at police and Villa players, and Dutch forward Donyell Malen struck on the head.

Officers said on Friday morning that two away fans had been arrested on suspicion of affray and assaulting a police officer.

In a subsequent statement, the West Midlands force said: “A further six men have been arrested following last night’s disorder during the Aston Villa vs BSC Young Boys match.

“The men were all arrested from Birmingham Airport this afternoon on suspicion of assaulting a police officer and violent disorder.”

Superintendent Paul Minor said: “The majority of the crowd was in good spirit, but unfortunately, a small minority of away fans caused violence and disrupted the game.

“An investigation has been launched, and officers are reviewing body-worn video and CCTV from the stadium of the disorder.”

The violence broke out in the lower tier of the Doug Ellis Stand when Villa took the lead and dozens of police officers were deployed in riot gear.

Young Boys were fined 28,250 euros (£24,729) for similar issues involving their supporters at Manchester City two years ago and around 18,000 euros (£15,756) for the use of pyrotechnics at Celtic in February.