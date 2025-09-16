Yvette Cooper condemns ‘appalling’ Israeli offensive on Gaza City

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The UK has condemned Israel over the latest military offensive in Gaza.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said the military action was “reckless and appalling” as Israel began a ground assault on Gaza City.

Residents still in Gaza City were warned to leave and head south as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) advanced.

Israel’s defence minister Israel Katz said “Gaza is burning” after heavy strikes overnight targeted the city before the ground assault.

Ms Cooper said on X: “The new IDF assault on Gaza is utterly reckless and appalling.

“It will only bring more bloodshed, kill more innocent civilians & endanger the remaining hostages.

“We need an immediate ceasefire, all hostages released, unrestricted humanitarian aid and a path to lasting peace.”

Middle East minister Hamish Falconer said: “This action must be stopped. The expansion of military operations will only take away hope for the hostages and promise yet more misery for Gazans who have suffered so much.”

The latest military action came as a team of independent experts commissioned by the United Nations’ Human Rights Council concluded that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza.

The UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including East Jerusalem, and Israel condemned the actions of Benjamin Netanyahu’s government.

The panel’s chairwoman Navi Pillay said: “It is clear that there is an intent to destroy the Palestinians in Gaza through acts that meet the criteria set forth in the Genocide Convention.

“The responsibility for these atrocity crimes lies with Israeli authorities at the highest echelons who have orchestrated a genocidal campaign for almost two years now with the specific intent to destroy the Palestinian group in Gaza.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch told the PA news agency: “This war will end when the hostages are returned, and we just need to get the hostages home as quickly as possible.”