First migrant returns under UK-France deal ‘to begin this month’

Sir Keir Starmer has insisted he wants to speed up efforts to empty asylum hotels before the next election as the Home Secretary announced the first returns of migrants crossing the Channel will begin later this month.

The Government has committed to empty all hotels currently housing migrants by the end of the Parliament, which could be as late as 2029, but the Prime Minister suggested he wanted to “bring that forward” without committing to a date.

Sir Keir spoke on Monday about his desire to grip the small boats crisis, as Home Secretary Yvette Cooper updated MPs on plans to reform the asylum system on Parliament’s first day back from its summer break.

Ms Cooper told the Commons that following the deal signed with France last month, “we expect the first returns to begin later this month”.

The “one in, one out” pilot scheme has been agreed for the UK to send back migrants to France who crossed the Channel, in exchange for those who apply and are approved to come to the UK.

Ms Cooper added: “Applications have also been opened for the reciprocal legal route, with the first cases under consideration subject to strict security checks.

“We’ve made clear this is a pilot scheme, but the more we prove the concept at the outset, the better we will be able to develop and grow it.”

Discontent with how the Government has managed the small boats crisis and housed migrants in hotels has led to a wave of protests over the summer, and criticism from Labour’s political opponents.

The move prompted backlash from refugee and human rights groups, with Amnesty International warning the suspension was “reckless and wrong”.

Ms Cooper also told the Commons new applications to the existing refugee family reunion route will be suspended this week, meaning refugees will be covered by “the same family migration rules and conditions as everyone else” until new rules are introduced.

Further reforms to family reunion routes will be outlined later this year and introduced by spring.

The Home Secretary said the suspension comes as ministers seek to address the “immediate pressures” on local authorities and the “risks” of smuggling gangs using family reunion as an incentive for people to make the dangerous journey across the Channel.

She added: “We continue to believe that families staying together is important, and it’s why we will seek to prioritise family groups among the applicants to come to Britain under our new deal with France.

“But reforms are needed. So, with our asylum policy statement later this year, we will set out a new system for family migration, including looking at contribution requirements, longer periods before newly granted refugees can apply, and dedicated controlled arrangements for unaccompanied children and for those fleeing persecution who have family in the UK.”

The Government will also establish a new independent body to deal with immigration and asylum appeals as tens of thousands of people in asylum accommodation are currently awaiting appeals, the Home Secretary said.

She added the current average waiting time for appeals to be heard is 54 weeks.

Earlier on Monday, the Prime Minister said he understood the concerns about migration, describing them as a “really serious issue”.

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Matt Chorley, Sir Keir said: “When it comes to the asylum hotels, I want them emptied. I’ve been really clear about that. I completely understand why people are so concerned about it.”

Asked to commit to a date to empty asylum hotels, Sir Keir replied: “Well, we’ve said we’ll get rid of them by the end of the Parliament. I would like to bring that forward, I think it is a good challenge. I want to bring that forward.”

The Bell Hotel in Epping, Essex became the focal point of several demonstrations and counter-protests in recent weeks after an asylum seeker housed there was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl last month.

He has denied the charges.

Reacting to the Government’s plans for reforms to the asylum system, shadow home secretary Chris Philp said “tweaking” rules will not be enough to tackle illegal migration.

He told the Commons: “This is not just a border security crisis, it is a public safety crisis as well, and people up and down the country are furious. That is why they are protesting.

“If this Government were serious about fixing this problem, they would know that little tweaks here and there are not enough. Tweaks to Article 8 are not going to be enough.

“Tweaking the family reunion rules are not enough, returning maybe, if we are lucky, 50 people a week to France is not going to be enough.”

But the Home Secretary also drew criticism from refugee and human rights groups who warned withdrawing refugee family reunion rules immediately would “severely harm refugees”.

Chief executive of the Refugee Council Enver Solomon said until now family reunion has been one of the only safe and legal routes available for refugees and overwhelmingly supports women and children who make up the majority of visas granted.

“Far from stopping people taking dangerous journeys to cross the Channel, these changes will only push more desperate people into the arms of smugglers in an effort to reunite with loved ones,” he said.

Amnesty International’s Steve Valdez-Symonds added: “The Home Secretary may say she is standing against hate, division and chaos, but yet again she has reacted to precisely these evils by doing more harm to refugees – the very people most targeted by them.”

He also said the “clear reason” for the appeals backlog is that the Government is “refusing asylum to people who are refugees” but cannot meet the “flawed” rules under the Nationality and Borders Act 2022.

Lynn Perry, chief executive of Barnardo’s, said: “We are deeply concerned by today’s announcement of the suspension of the family reunion route, which we fear will only make it harder for children to reunite with their parents.

“It’s already the case that children who arrive alone in the UK and are then granted refugee status are often unable to reunite with their parents or siblings from other countries. These additional changes will cause additional barriers and prevent more families from being reunited.

“Although we are pleased to hear that the Home Secretary will prioritise families in the UK-France agreement, children and parents seeking sanctuary in the UK need certainty sooner rather than later. We must remember that every child seeking sanctuary is, first and foremost, a child – deserving of the same love, care and security that all children need to thrive.”