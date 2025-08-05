Home Secretary calls for more transparency from police over suspects

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Police should reveal more information about suspects, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper has said in response to allegations the authorities have tried to “cover up” alleged offences by asylum seekers.

She said guidance to police was already being examined but it was an “operational decision” for forces and the Crown Prosecution Service over what information to release.

The College of Policing said transparency is “essential to prevent misinformation”.

The issue has been the subject of fierce debate in a series of high-profile cases, including recently over the charging of two men – reported to be Afghan asylum seekers – over the alleged rape of a 12-year-old girl in Nuneaton.

The Home Secretary said “we do think more transparency is needed” in the information given by police.

She said: “We do think the guidance needs to change and we have also already, about six months ago, we asked the Law Commission to look at this and to accelerate their review around some of the contempt of court issues, that’s about what information can be released when there’s a trial pending.”

She referred to a case where Iranian nationals were charged with spying offences in May and the Crown Prosecution Service revealed three of them had arrived either on small boats or a lorry.

She told BBC Radio 4’s Today: “It is an operational decision for the police and Crown Prosecution Service on an individual case, what and when information can be revealed in a live investigation.

“However, we do think that the guidance needs to change, the College of Policing is already looking at this, and Home Office officials are working with the College of Policing.”

A College of Policing spokesman said: “Media relations guidance for police is already under review and is looking at how forces can best balance their obligations under contempt of court legislation with their responsibility to prevent disorder.

“Police forces make challenging and complex decisions on a case-by-case basis and transparency is essential to prevent misinformation and reassure the public.”

The Southport atrocity committed by Axel Rudakubana in July last year was also marked by a focus on the suspect’s ethnicity and immigration status – with false rumours spreading online that he was a Muslim asylum seeker, fuelling the riots seen in the aftermath of the stabbings.

The same force, Merseyside Police, were more transparent when a car drove into crowds during Liverpool FC’s Premier League victory parade, saying they had arrested a “white British man”.

Emily Spurrell, Merseyside’s Police and Crime Commissioner, told Today in Rudakubana’s case the situation was complicated because he was under 18 when he was arrested, which created “huge challenges” about what could be said.

She said: “I think the police will always aim to be as transparent as possible, but they are limited because of their need to protect the criminal justice process.”

She acknowledged that “we live in a very different world now” to when some of the guidance was first drafted as rumours could spread quickly online and there were some “bad actors who deliberately circulate false information to serve a particular agenda”.

The Nuneaton case has led to fresh pressure on police over the information they make public.

Ahmad Mulakhil, 23, was arrested on July 26 and charged the next day with rape, according to Warwickshire Police.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court last Monday and has been remanded in custody.

Mohammad Kabir, 23, was arrested in Nuneaton on Thursday and charged with kidnap, strangulation and aiding and abetting rape of a girl under 13, the force added.

He appeared at Coventry Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody.

Warwickshire Police did not deny a Mail On Sunday report which said Mulakhil and Kabir are asylum seekers.

Reform UK’s leader Nigel Farage and Warwickshire Council leader George Finch claimed there had been a “cover-up” in the case.

Mr Farage said it was a “cover-up that in many ways is reminiscent of what happened after the Southport killings last year”.

In a letter to the Home Secretary, Mr Finch claimed that a “cover-up” of immigration status “risks public disorder breaking out on the streets of Warwickshire”.