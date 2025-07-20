Four arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during pro-Palestine protest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Four people were arrested on suspicion of terrorism offences during a pro-Palestine protest in Liverpool city centre on Sunday afternoon, police said.

Merseyside Police said that material in support of campaign group Palestine Action was reportedly seen in the possession of a small number of protesters at the regular march for Liverpool Friends of Palestine.

More than 100 people were arrested across the country during demonstrations this weekend protesting against the proscription of Palestine Action, which was banned as a terrorist organisation in June.

Police said four people from Merseyside – a 74-year-old woman from Kensington, a 65-year-old man from Brighton-le-Sands, a 28-year-old man from Garston and a 72-year-old man from Mossley Hill – were arrested on suspicion of wearing or carrying an article supporting a proscribed organisation.

All had been taken to police stations for questioning.

Protests were held in London, Manchester, Edinburgh, Bristol and Truro on Saturday as part of a campaign co-ordinated by Defend Our Juries.

The Metropolitan Police said 55 people were arrested in Parliament Square under Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000 for displaying placards in support of Palestine Action.

Greater Manchester Police said it had arrested 16 people on Saturday on suspicion of support of a proscribed organisation, adding that they remained in custody for questioning.

Eight people were arrested near Truro Cathedral in Cornwall after protesters gathered to show support for Palestine Action.

And Avon and Somerset Police said 17 people were arrested during a protest in Bristol.

Palestine Action was banned after two Voyager aircraft were damaged at RAF Brize Norton in Oxfordshire on June 20, an incident claimed by the direct action group, which police said caused about £7 million worth of damage.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper announced plans to proscribe Palestine Action three days later, saying that the vandalism of the planes was “disgraceful” and that the group had a “long history of unacceptable criminal damage”.

The ban means that membership of, or support for, Palestine Action is now a criminal offence punishable by up to 14 years in prison, under the Terrorism Act 2000.