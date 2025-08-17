Starmer hails Zelensky’s desire for ‘just peace’ amid fears of Russian land grab

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sir Keir Starmer has hailed Volodymyr Zelensky’s desire for a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine, amid worries a Russian land grab could result from negotiations to end the war.

The Prime Minister and French President Emmanuel Macron chaired a meeting of the coalition of the willing on Sunday afternoon, where European leaders prepared for a meeting with US President Donald Trump alongside Mr Zelensky in Washington on Monday.

European leaders appear poised to join Mr Zelensky in a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian president, after his last encounter with his American counterpart in the Oval Office resulted in a diplomatic crisis.

Giving a readout of the video call between coalition allies, a Downing Street spokesman said: “The leaders reaffirmed their continued support to Ukraine, and praised President Zelensky’s desire for a just and lasting peace as he prepares for further consultations with President Trump in Washington DC.

“The leaders also commended President Trump’s commitment to providing security guarantees to Ukraine, in which the coalition of the willing will play a vital role through the Multinational Force Ukraine, among other measures.

“They re-emphasised the readiness to deploy a reassurance force once hostilities have ceased, and to help secure Ukraine’s skies and seas and regenerate Ukraine’s armed forces.”

The meeting followed fears that Mr Trump may have been swayed by Vladimir Putin’s demands for ending the war when the pair met in Alaska on Friday.

News reports suggested Mr Putin wants full control of Donetsk and Luhansk, two occupied Ukrainian regions, in exchange for withdrawing troops from other areas.

Mr Trump is inclined to press the Ukrainian president to accept the demands at their meeting on Monday, the reports added.

The US leader also appeared to change his mind about the need for a ceasefire following his meeting with Mr Putin, who has refused to lay down arms ahead of a sustained peace deal.

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has since insisted Russia will face “additional consequences” if no peace deal is reached.

Fresh sanctions are not off the table, Mr Rubio told American broadcasters, though he claimed they would not lead Russia to accept a ceasefire.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said it did not matter that Mr Trump was no longer aiming for a ceasefire before brokering a wider peace, as both would “stop the killing”.

Appearing alongside her at a press conference before the coalition of the willing call, Mr Zelensky agreed, but insisted negotiations needed to result in the “correct steps to have lasting peace, to stop Putin” rather than simply a pause in the war.