Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in the UK on Monday to meet Rishi Sunak for “substantive negotiations” to secure more support for his country’s war effort.

The Ukrainian president will meet his “friend” the prime minister as part of a trip around Europe pressing leaders for more military aid.

Mr Zelensky said on Twitter: “The UK is a leader when it comes to expanding our capabilities on the ground and in the air.

“This cooperation will continue today. I will meet my friend Rishi. We will conduct substantive negotiations face-to-face and in delegations.”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (left) and Volodymyr Zelensky during the Ukrainian President’s last visit to the UK (Peter Nicholls/PA) (PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has said the UK will be “sustaining our support” for Ukraine as he prepares to meet the country’s Mr Zelensky for talks today.

The Prime Minister said: “This is a crucial moment in Ukraine’s resistance to a terrible war of aggression they did not choose or provoke.

“They need the sustained support of the international community to defend against the barrage of unrelenting and indiscriminate attacks that have been their daily reality for over a year.

“We must not let them down.

“The frontlines of Putin’s war of aggression may be in Ukraine but the fault lines stretch all over the world. It is in all our interest to ensure Ukraine succeeds and (Vladimir) Putin’s barbarism is not rewarded.

“That is why the UK is sustaining our support to Ukraine – from tanks to training, ammunition to armoured vehicles. And this message of solidarity will ring loud in all my meetings with fellow world leaders in the days ahead.”

The pair will meet at the prime minister’s country house Chequers, in Buckinghamshire.

Mr Zelensky met Pope Francis in the Vatican last weekend, after Italy pledged its full support for Kyiv in its defence against the Russian invasion.

Zelensky and the Pope shook hands at the Vatican at the weekend (AFP/Getty)

Earlier he met Italian prime minister Giorgia Meloni, who condemned Russia’s “brutal and unjust aggression,” pledged Italy’s support for Ukraine for “as long as is necessary,” and urged Russia to immediately withdraw.

And Mr Zelensky made his first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine - where he was met with military honours by chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Berlin announced €2.7bn (£2.4bn) of military aid to Ukraine, its biggest such package yet, and pledged further support for Kyiv for as long as necessary.

The Ukrainian president and his team have been vigorously promoting Kyiv’s 10-point peace plan and urging world leaders to hold a Global Peace Summit based on the proposals.

It calls for restoring Ukraine’s territorial integrity, the withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of Ukraine’s state borders. Mr Zelensky has repeatedly said the plan is not open to negotiations.

After Moscow acknowledged on Friday that its forces had fallen back north of Ukraine’s battlefield city of Bakhmut, Britain’s Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Russian troops had likely withdrawn “in bad order”.

The MoD said Russia’s 72nd Separate Motor Rifle Brigade, established last Autumn, was dogged with allegations of poor morale and limited combat effectiveness and its deployment to Bakhmut reflected a severe shortage of credible combat units on Moscow’s part.

Mr Zelensky’s visit comes after two of Vladimir Putin’s military commanders were killed in eastern Ukraine, Russia’s military said, as it warned of a renewed effort by Kyiv’s forces to break through in the frontline city of Bakhmut.

More to follow...