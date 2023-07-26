Record numbers of police officers quitting forces – figures

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Record numbers of police officers are quitting their jobs at forces in England and Wales, figures show.

In the year to March, 4,668 officers left after a voluntary resignation.

This is the highest number since comparable records began 16 years ago and up 32% on 3,533 in 2021/22, according to PA news agency analysis of Home Office data.

The rate of police officers leaving – as a proportion of the headcount at the start of the financial year – was also at a record high of 6.6%.

Excluding transfers, 9,347 police officers left the 43 territorial forces in England and Wales in 2022/23 – again, the highest number in a financial year since comparable headcount data began in 2006/07.

In the latest 12-month period, 224 officers were also dismissed or had their contract terminated: the highest number since 2016/17 (292) and up 23% year-on-year from 182.

The departures came as the Government hailed the success of its recruitment campaign to hire tens of thousands of new officers, despite Britain’s biggest police force missing its individual target.

Provisional data published in April showed a total of 20,951 extra recruits joined police forces in the past three years, meeting a Conservative election manifesto commitment to have 20,000 additional officers in post by March 2023.

Out of 43 forces, the Metropolitan Police was the only one to miss its individual target, falling short by about 1,000.

The latest figures confirm the target was met, but revised the official number of recruits as of March 2023 to 20,947 – four fewer than originally recorded.