Home Office to publish 13 reports left over by sacked borders watchdog

The Home Office is due to publish 13 of the 15 outstanding reports submitted by sacked borders and immigration watchdog David Neal on Thursday afternoon, the PA news agency understands.

During his tenure, Mr Neal repeatedly raised concerns that the department was too slow to publish his reports.

Among the 13 due to be published at 4pm on Thursday, subjects include: Asylum accommodation, Afghan resettlement scheme, asylum casework, Border Force practices, illegal working enforcement operations, and e-passport gates.

Two further reports – on airport security and visas – are due to be published at a later date.

Mr Neal was sacked as the independent chief inspector of borders and immigration earlier this month after losing the confidence of Home Secretary James Cleverly amid claims he breached the terms of his appointment.

The former inspector had become embroiled in a row with the Home Office about concerns he was raising over security checks at airports.

Earlier this week, Mr Neal told the Commons Home Affairs Committee he was sacked in a Microsoft Teams meeting held online.

“I’ve been sacked for doing my job,” he said.

“I think I’ve been sacked for doing what the law asks of me and I’ve breached, I’ve fallen down over a clause in my employment contract, which I think is a crying shame.”

His tenure as the independent borders watchdog was due to end on March 21 and he claimed Number 10 had blocked his reappointment before he was ultimately fired.

He told the committee: “I now know that the Home Office, so the ministers, supported my reappointment, my extension, my reappointment. And the Home Secretary supported my reappointment.

“That reappointment process was sent to the Cabinet Office and that was sent on to No 10 and it was turned down by No 10.

“I’ve no idea why it was turned down by No 10.”

During his tenure, Mr Neal had repeatedly raised concerns the Home Office was too slow to publish his reports and questioned why his three-year contract was not renewed for a second term, as was customary with his predecessors.

His exit came after the Daily Mail newspaper reported data provided to the independent chief inspector showed the UK Border Force failed to check the occupants of hundreds of high-risk, private jets arriving at London City Airport.

Mr Neal told the newspaper it was a “scandal and incredibly dangerous”, but ministers accused him of putting “misleading information into the public domain”, claiming a large proportion of flights initially categorised as high-risk should have been classed as low-risk.