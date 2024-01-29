Channel crossings top 1,000 for year so far

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 1,000 migrants have arrived in the UK so far this year after crossing the Channel.

Home Office figures show more than 300 people made the journey at the weekend, with 112 recorded in two boats on Saturday and 276 on Sunday in five boats.

This takes the provisional total for 2024 to date to 1,057.

The highest number to cross in a single day so far this year was 358 in eight boats on January 17.

The crossings come as Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is braced for another battle in Parliament over his bid to revive the Government’s plan to send migrants to Rwanda, which has been stalled by legal challenges.

In the House of Lords, 71 peers are expected to speak at the second reading debate of the proposed Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill on Monday.

Prominent critics include Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, who has voiced profound concerns about the deportation scheme which will see asylum seekers who cross the Channel put on a one-way flight to the east African country’s capital, Kigali.