16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukraine visa schemes

About 13,200 have arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.

Jemma Crew
Thursday 14 April 2022 10:05
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(Andrew Milligan/PA)
(PA Wire)

Around 16,400 people had arrived in the UK under Ukraine visa schemes by Monday, according to Government figures.

About 13,200 had arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme, provisional data shows.

About 94,700 applications have been received for both schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday.

There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.

Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in