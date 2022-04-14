16,400 people have arrived in UK under Ukraine visa schemes
About 13,200 have arrived under the Ukraine family scheme and 3,200 under the Homes for Ukraine sponsorship scheme.
About 94,700 applications have been received for both schemes and 56,500 visas had been granted by Thursday.
There were 55,600 applications for the sponsorship scheme and 25,100 visas issued.
Out of 39,100 applications for family visas, 31,400 have been granted.
