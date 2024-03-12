Recall petition opens against MP caught in lobbying sting

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A recall petition that could trigger another by-election has opened against a suspended ex-Tory MP who was caught in a lobbying sting.

Scott Benton, the MP for Blackpool South, was filmed by The Times offering to lobby ministers and table parliamentary questions on behalf of gambling investors.

He was last month suspended from the House of Commons for 35 days after he was found to have breached Commons rules.

Mr Benton was stripped of the Tory whip after the allegations surfaced and now sits as an independent.

The Commons Standards Committee, which recommended the suspension, said Mr Benton’s actions were an “extremely serious breach” of the rules.

Mr Benton appealed against both the finding and the suspension, but an independent panel upheld the Standards Committee’s original decision, saying there had been “no procedural flaw” in the process.

The MP said he was “deeply disappointed” with the outcome, describing the findings as “unjust”.

The recall petition opened on Tuesday and can be signed by eligible voters in Blackpool South until April 22.

Blackpool Council said on its website that 5,629 signatures – 10% of voters – are needed to oust Mr Benton and trigger a by-election.

A recall petition is launched if an MP is suspended for at least 10 sitting days.

Mr Benton won the seat for the Tories in 2019 with a slim majority of 3,690 and Labour would hope to snatch it back in a by-election.

It is one of the “red wall” seats – the traditional Labour areas that switched to Boris Johnson’s Tories in 2019.

A by-election in the north-west England seat would be the fourth such vote held this year, while defeat would be the 11th time the Government has lost a seat in a by-election since the start of the current Parliament in 2019.

It would cause a headache for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak following recent defeats to Labour in Kingswood and Wellingborough.