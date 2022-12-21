Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday December 21

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We will be covering the House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

The House of Commons has risen until January 9. The House of Lords will rise until January 9 at the end of Wednesday’s business.

House of Lords:

1100 Oral questionsNational Security Bill: committee stage (day two)Short debate: Savings that might be realised by cross-government cost-cutting exerciseStatement: Maintenance and repair of the Service Family Accommodation homesStatement: Ukraine update