Parliamentary schedule for Wednesday December 21

.

David Lynch
Wednesday 21 December 2022 02:45

We will be covering the House of Lords throughout the day.

All timings are approximate and subject to business.

The House of Commons has risen until January 9. The House of Lords will rise until January 9 at the end of Wednesday’s business.

House of Lords:

1100 Oral questionsNational Security Bill: committee stage (day two)Short debate: Savings that might be realised by cross-government cost-cutting exerciseStatement: Maintenance and repair of the Service Family Accommodation homesStatement: Ukraine update

