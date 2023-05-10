Households in temporary accommodation at highest level in almost 20 years

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The number of households in England living in temporary accommodation has topped 100,000 for the first time in almost 20 years, the latest figures show.

There were 101,300 households in this situation by December 31, a figure last reached in 2004, according to Government statistics.

The total figure is an increase of 5.2% from the same date in 2021.

The number of households with children in temporary accommodation rose by 6.6% on the 2021 figure, to 62,410.

Single households – households without children – increased by 3.0% to 38,890, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

The release, which covered October to December 2022, stated that the number of households in temporary accommodation had increased by 2.5% on the previous quarter.

A total of 72,550 households were assessed as homeless or threatened with homelessness between October and December, up 4.7% from the same period in 2021.

Some 37,430 households were assessed as homeless and therefore owed a relief duty – which is help owed to households from a local authority to help them secure settled accommodation.

This figure rose by 8.1% from the same quarter last year.

Households with children in this situation increased 14.1% from the same quarter last year, to 9,820 households.

A total of 31,800 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness.

We now face a perfect storm of factors driving more people into homelessness while giving us fewer good options to help them when they do John Glenton, executive director of Riverside

This included 5,120 households which had been handed a Section 21 notice, also known as a no-fault eviction. This figure was down by 5.5% from the same quarter last year.

John Glenton, executive director of Riverside which describes itself as the largest provider of accommodation for people affected by homelessness, said the latest statistics are worrying but unsurprising.

He said: “It is very worrying to see the number of households in temporary accommodation hit their highest levels in nearly 20 years. Sadly, it is not entirely surprising.

“We now face a perfect storm of factors driving more people into homelessness while giving us fewer good options to help them when they do.”

He said a combination of soaring private rents, private landlords leaving the sector and a national shortage of affordable housing as well as the cost-of-living crisis are to blame.

He added: “As a society we need to recognise that investing in social housing stock – and particularly in housing types that provide homeless households with a route back to security, such as one-bedroomed flats – is not just an investment in bricks and mortar.”