Households and children in temporary accommodation at record numbers

The numbers of households and children in temporary accommodation in England have hit new record highs.

The latest statistics show that 105,750 households were in temporary accommodation at the end of June, up from 104,540 at the end of March.

The figure is a new high since records began 25 years ago and an increase of 10.5% compared with the end of June last year.

The total number of children in temporary accommodation – a measure which was first recorded in 2004 – was 138,930, up from 131,500 at the end of March.

The latest figures, published on Thursday by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, also show that a total of 73,660 households were assessed as needing help from their local authority due to being homeless or threatened with homelessness.

Some 34,850 households were assessed as being threatened with homelessness, up 1.5% from the same quarter last year, the department said.

Of these, 6,640 households were threatened with homelessness due to a Section 21 notice – also known as a no-fault eviction notice.

This was up by 10.3% from the same quarter last year.

The Government has promised to ban Section 21 notices through the Renters Reform Bill, which is currently going through Parliament, but has faced criticism for not giving a firm timeframe for when these will be scrapped.

The figures showed 38,810 households were initially assessed as homeless and therefore owed help by their local authority to find accommodation – up 6.9% from the same quarter last year.

Households with children owed this help, known as a relief duty, rose 6.5% from the same quarter last year to 10,670 households in April to June 2023, the department said.