Humza Yousaf remains First Minister of Scotland

Users of social media site X, including an account belonging to a social media personality, have claimed that Scotland’s First Minister Humza Yousaf has resigned from his post.

One social media user claimed “Humza Yousaf has resigned,” while another posted “this moron just lost his job as leader of Scotland,” with an accompanying video of Mr Yousaf.

Evaluation: False

As of the time of writing at 3.49pm on April 26, Mr Yousaf is still in his post as First Minister.

He has also insisted that he will not resign, despite facing a vote of no confidence in his leadership.

The facts

Mr Yousaf’s administration was thrown into difficulty on Thursday after he said that he was ending the Bute House Agreement, a power-sharing deal between the Scottish National Party and the Scottish Greens which has been in place for nearly three years.

Mr Yousaf is facing a possible no confidence vote in Holyrood, the Scottish Parliament. However he was still First Minister at the time of writing.

He has also told Sky News early on Friday afternoon that he plans to fight the no confidence motion and will not resign.

“First Minister, are you going to resign?” Mr Yousaf was asked.

“No, I intend absolutely to fight that vote of no confidence,” he said.

