SNP’s auditors resigned ’round about October’, reveals Humza Yousaf

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The SNP is “working very hard” to get new auditors in place, party leader and Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf said – as he revealed the accountancy firm that had been doing the job had resigned “round about October” of last year.

It emerged last week that accountancy firm Johnston Carmichael was no longer handling the SNP accounts – with this coming just days after former party chief executive Peter Murrell was arrested and questioned by police probing the party’s finances.

However, Mr Yousaf insisted he did not think that Mr Murrell, who is also Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, should have his membership suspended while the Police Scotland investigation continues.

Mr Murrell had been chief executive for 25 years but quit the job during the contest to find a successor to Ms Sturgeon. Last week, he was questioned by Police Scotland as part of its investigation into the whereabouts of about £600,000 donated to the party which had been earmarked for Scottish independence campaigning.

Mr Murrell was later released without charge “pending further investigation”, the force said.

Mr Yousaf, who only became SNP leader just over two weeks ago, was pressed over whether Mr Murrell should have his membership suspended while the probe is continuing.

The First Minister said while it was “undoubtedly serious” that the former chief executive had been interviewed under caution, he did not think he should be suspended from the party.

“I tend to work on the premise that somebody is innocent until proven guilty,” Mr Yousaf stated.

With Mike Russell, who has stepped in as interim chief executive in the wake of Mr Murrell’s departure, warning the SNP faces its biggest crisis in 50 years, Mr Yousaf accepted the situation was “difficult”.

He stated: “It’s a challenge. There’s no getting away from it, it is difficult.

“It has got the potential to damage the party, we know that.”

But he insisted the SNP was still in a “position of strength”, saying it was “the largest political party in Scotland by quite some distance”.

Mr Yousaf also said the party had the opportunity to rebuild under his leadership and with a new chief executive, with the First Minister saying: “I think there’s an opportunity to refresh to rebuild, and we’ve got to do that.”

He insisted that appointing new auditors was currently one of the “major priorities” for the party after it emerged last week that Johnston Carmichael had resigned as auditors.

Mr Yousaf said the party was “quickly looking to secure another auditor”, adding: “We’re working very hard to do that.”

He added the SNP was still hoping to have its accounts prepared in time for these to be submitted to watchdogs at the Electoral Commission in July, although he accepted this was “problematic”.

He stated: “We’re going to try to work to the premise that we can get them ready by July. It will be a challenging task.”

He made clear he could not “comment on what was done prior to me becoming a leader of the SNP” but said, since taking over the job, he had asked the party’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) to carry out a review into governance and transparency.

A motion will be presented to the meeting of the NEC on Saturday which will “look at the detail of what a governance review and transparency review would look like”, Mr Yousaf added.