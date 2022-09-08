Jump to content
BBC One suspends regular programming amid concerns for the Queen’s health

The broadcaster is currently airing rolling news coverage following the announcement made by Buckingham Palace.

Naomi Clarke
Thursday 08 September 2022 14:53
A view of the BBC New Broadcasting House sign in central London (Jonathan Brady/PA)
BBC One has suspended its regular programming schedule following the announcement that the Queen is under medical supervision at Balmoral.

The broadcaster is currently airing a BBC News Special with the next planned programme being the BBC News at Six.

Presenter Huw Edwards is dressed in a dark suit, white shirt and black tie, in line with the BBC’s dress code for when a member of the royal family dies as a mark of respect.

BBC presenter Huw Edwards (Matt Crossick/PA)
BBC One interrupted Bargain Hunt at 12.39 to deliver the statement from Buckingham Palace which said royal doctors were concerned for health.

The statement said the head of state was comfortable and her royal physicians recommended she remain under medical supervision.

The broadcaster has been airing rolling news coverage since discussing the health concerns of the Queen with various reporters including BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell.

The Prince of Wales, the Duke of Cambridge and the Duchess of Cornwall are among the members of the royal family who have headed to the Queen’s home in the Scottish Highlands to be by her side.

