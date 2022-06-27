Man, 29, arrested on suspicion of murdering Zara Aleena in Ilford
He was arrested at an address in Ilford on Monday afternoon.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a 36-year-old woman who was attacked while walking in east London.
Detectives said they believed Zara Aleena was “attacked by a stranger” in Ilford in the early hours of Sunday morning.
The Metropolitan Police said the man was arrested at an address in Ilford on Monday afternoon and remains in police custody.
In a statement, Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, senior officer for policing in the east area, said: “Zara, who lived locally, was walking along Cranbrook Road in the direction of Gants Hill Station when she was assaulted.
“It is now believed that she was the victim of an attack by a stranger.
“Her family are aware of this and as the investigation progresses they will continue to be updated and supported.”
He added there was no evidence of any weapons being used in the attack, which left Ms Aleena with fatal head injuries.
