Sunak promises to act ‘as swiftly as possible’ as he is heckled at blood inquiry

Rishi Sunak was heckled as he vowed to pay compensation to victims of the “appalling” contaminated blood scandal “as swiftly as possible” following their decades of suffering.

The Prime Minister’s promise that the Government’s work “continues at pace” was laughed at by attendees of the Infected Blood Inquiry as victims and relatives question the delays to setting out a full compensation scheme.

Thousands of people died in what is widely recognised as the worst treatment disaster in the history of the NHS after being given contaminated blood products in the 1970s and 1980s.

Mr Sunak declined to give a timeframe for a compensation scheme as he said he did not want to add to a “litany of broken promises and dashed expectations”.

He recognised the scandal is not just about “historic wrongs”, accepting that every four days someone dies as a result with only an interim payments scheme established so far.

Asked by inquiry counsel Jenni Richards KC if he understands if justice delayed is justice denied, he said victims have been “let down for decades by successive governments”.

“The Government is committed and I am committed to acting as swiftly as possible,” he told the hearing in Westminster.

But the audience groaned and one person said “you don’t listen” as he was scrutinised over the delay.

One round of laughter came after he said “extensive” work across Government had been undertaken so it can act as quickly as possible, adding “that work continues at pace”.

Of course I appreciate that people want to see action as soon as humanly possible. I can entirely sympathise with that Rishi Sunak

He said the Government would wait until the conclusion of the official inquiry – expected in the autumn – before setting out further details.

Mr Sunak was also heckled as he seemingly tried to distance himself from the delays.

Ms Richards asked: “Over three years and still no concrete compensation framework insights and no information about what it might look like. Is that good enough?”

The audience groaned as Mr Sunak answered: “Now, having not been at the time responsible for initiating this inquiry in 2018, 2017 when it was announced and determining its terms of reference, it’s hard for me to second guess the process that was envisaged at the time or what I would have done differently.”

He continued: “Now, of course I appreciate that people want to see action as soon as humanly possible. I can entirely sympathise with that.

“And so the sooner the better, for sure. And of course, this has been going on for decades.”

Inquiry chairman Sir Brian Langstaff told those watching the evidence that there is a tradition of “respecting the witness” as he acknowledged the “evidence is emotive to many of you”.

Mr Sunak faced questions over correspondence about preparing for the “inevitable” compensation scheme sent to him by Penny Mordaunt, then paymaster general, when he was chancellor in 2020.

The Prime Minister said officials dealt with the inquiries.

The Infected Blood Inquiry was established in 2017 to examine how thousands of patients in the UK developed HIV and hepatitis C through contaminated blood products.

About 2,900 people have since died.

Many had the blood-clotting disorder haemophilia and were given injections of the US product Factor VIII.

Sir Brian has said an interim compensation scheme should be widened so more people – including orphaned children and parents who lost children – can be compensated.

He said in April he was taking the unusual step of making the recommendation ahead of the publication of the full report into the scandal so that victims would not face any more delays.

Under the initial scheme, only victims themselves or bereaved partners can receive an interim payment of around £100,000.