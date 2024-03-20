Hospital in alleged Kate data breach says all disciplinary steps will be taken

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The hospital at the centre of claims staff attempted to access the Princess of Wales’s private medical records has vowed “all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken”.

Chief executive of the London Clinic, Al Russell, said: “There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”

The UK’s privacy watchdog, the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), is looking into the alleged royal data breach at the private hospital where Kate had abdominal surgery and is in the process of assessing the information.

According to The Mirror, an investigation was launched at the Clinic, where Kate spent 13 nights in January, after at least one member of staff tried to access Kate’s notes while she was a patient there.

The allegations are the latest blow to hit the future Queen, whose absence from public life over the past two months has led to wild conspiracy theories on social media about her whereabouts and health.

The digitally-altered Mother’s Day photograph of Kate and her children, which the princess admitted to editing, further compounded the problem.

Mr Russell, said in a statement: “Everyone at the London Clinic is acutely aware of our individual, professional, ethical and legal duties with regards to patient confidentiality.

“We take enormous pride in the outstanding care and discretion we aim to deliver for all our patients that put their trust in us every day.

“We have systems in place to monitor management of patient information and, in the case of any breach, all appropriate investigatory, regulatory and disciplinary steps will be taken.

“There is no place at our hospital for those who intentionally breach the trust of any of our patients or colleagues.”