Welfare reforms will leave ‘gaping chasm’ with 600,000 at risk of losing out

A radical change in welfare reform which could see a million people on benefits required to work and 600,000 lose hundreds of pounds a month has been described as a “purpose-built gaping chasm” in the system for disabled people.

Analysis presented a day after the Government announced its planned overhaul of the benefits system warned the measures risk either “runaway spending” or sick, low-income people “losing out”.

The reforms, dubbed by the Government as shifting the focus on to what people can do rather than what they cannot, involve the scrapping of the work capability assessment (WCA), leaving only the personal independence payment (PIP).

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he wanted to remove barriers to work by ensuring disabled benefit claimants “will always be able to seek work without fear of losing financial support” as he told MPs in the Commons on Wednesday that half the vacancies in the economy could be filled with people who want to work but are inactive due to sickness or disability.

But think tanks have warned that someone who does not have a long-term disability will not necessarily qualify for PIP, meaning that despite being too ill to work they could lose out.

On Thursday, the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said the Government faces a trade-off in either having numerous people not qualify in future or widening the criteria – which would see more the higher-earning and less severely disabled qualify.

The Government faces a core trade off... It has the risk of runaway spending on one hand or having sick low-income people losing out on the other Tom Waters, Institute for Fiscal Studies

Tom Waters, senior research economist at the IFS, said: “Around one million people may be required to work and around 600,000 could be in line for a roughly £350-per-month loss of income, though in the short run all of them will be protected by transition measures.

“Many of them are likely to apply for PIP to keep that current entitlement, but if their condition doesn’t create higher living costs then many of them won’t be eligible.

“The Government faces a core trade-off.

“It can accept many low-income losers or they can widen the PIP criteria and get more high income, less severely disabled within.

“It has the risk of runaway spending on one hand or having sick low-income people losing out on the other.”

With hundreds of thousands of disabled people potentially at risk of losing benefits from these proposals, this feels more like a purpose-built gaping chasm than a crack in the system James Taylor, disability equality charity Scope

The Government has promised “transitional protection” for existing claimants to “ensure that no one experiences financial loss at the point at which the reform is enacted”.

The reforms will come in by 2026 at the earliest, the Government said, with a rollout for new claims set to be complete within three years from then.

In the immediate aftermath of the Budget, the Resolution Foundation think tank said those to lose out on support in future could include people recovering from surgery, who would currently not qualify for PIP.

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “With hundreds of thousands of disabled people potentially at risk of losing benefits from these proposals, this feels more like a purpose-built gaping chasm than a crack in the system.

“The WCA and the PIP assessment are designed to do different things. Whilst it is positive the WCA is being abolished, the level of financial support it can unlock for disabled people does not exist in PIP.

“It’s therefore vital that protections are put in place to make sure this large group of people who get some employment support but not PIP do not lose out.”

The charity had already told the Government it has a “mountain to climb to win back the trust of disabled people”, many of whom, it said, have been subjected to “degrading benefits assessments, cruel sanctions and a dearth of tailored support to find suitable jobs”.