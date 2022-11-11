Jump to content

Ireland’s top court rules Canadian trade deal in breach of constitution

The legal action was taken against the State by Green Party TD Patrick Costello.

By Grinne N. Aodha
Friday 11 November 2022 12:54
Supreme Court judge Peter Charleton disagreed with the panel's decision (PA)
Supreme Court judge Peter Charleton disagreed with the panel’s decision (PA)
(PA Archive)

Ireland’s top court has ruled that ratification of an EU-Canada trade agreement would be in breach of the Irish constitution.

Legal action was taken against the State by Green Party TD Patrick Costello.

A vote in the Irish parliament’s lower house to ratify the deal was postponed in December 2020 and February 2021, amid fears it could cause a split in the coalition Government over the Green Party’s environmental concerns.

In a majority ruling of four judges to three, the Supreme Court found that the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (Ceta) “constitutes a clear disregard of the Constitution”.

Six judges on the panel suggested that this “constitutional disregard” could be remedied by amending the Arbitration Act 2010, with Mr Justice Peter Charleton disagreeing.

The judgement said: “An amendment to the Arbitration Act 2010, such as is proposed by the majority of the Court, is a contradiction of Ceta and in addition to Government decision and legislation, will also require a specific protocol to the treaty as a matter of international law.

“Even were there to be such a protocol and amended legislation, points two to six hereof are not overcome.

“Such a protocol does not seem to be possible, as that proposal fundamentally contradicts the treaty and it is not immediately apparent that such a course would be permissible under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, 1969, by which Ireland and the European Union are bound,” it said.

