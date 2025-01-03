Sleet or snow expected in all areas this weekend as cold snap hits Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

There is a risk of sleet or snow in all parts of Ireland this weekend which could see schools stay closed on Monday, forecasters have said.

Sub-zero temperatures are expected for the coming days, with people urged to take care on the roads during the cold snap.

A status yellow ice warning is in place on Friday morning for all counties on the island of Ireland, bar Co Fermanagh, with more weather alerts expected.

Met Eireann forecaster Gerry Murphy said conditions had taken a “cold and sharp” turn and people should expect a “multi-hazard weather event” over the weekend and into next week.

He said there would be sleet and snow in many areas on Saturday evening and into Sunday.

“It will most likely fall as rain down the south coast but it must be said that the amounts of rain expected in the south and south-west are quite high, so it’s likely that we will see rainfall warnings, at least, in the south-west of the country,” Mr Murphy told RTE’s Radio One.

“Then, as that rain pushes up through the afternoon/evening, it turns more to sleet, as you go in the hours of darkness then turning more to snow – currently, it looks like – predominantly over the southern half of the country.

“Then over much of the Midlands, the west, perhaps tomorrow night early on.

“Counties in the north-east mightn’t fare too badly because there is an easterly wind.

“It’s very difficult to pinpoint but really as we go through tomorrow night into Sunday all areas can expect sleet or snow at some stage.”

Mr Murphy said it would not be clear until the weekend whether schools would open on Monday when they can see how much snow has accumulated.

“There are likely to be accumulations of snow in places on Monday morning coupled with a very severe frost as well.

“So there is the possibility that schools may not open but that will become more apparent as we go through the weekend.”

He said into next week, low temperatures will continue which will make it difficult for snow to melt.