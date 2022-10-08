Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenagers and a young child are among 10 people confirmed dead in an explosion at an Irish petrol station.

Irish police said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and a girl of primary school age were killed.

Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.

The Garda has not provided any information on the suspected cause of the explosion.

A major emergency recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and into Saturday.