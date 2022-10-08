Two teenagers and a child among 10 killed in Irish petrol station explosion
The blast happened in Creeslough, Co Donegal on Friday afternoon.
Two teenagers and a young child are among 10 people confirmed dead in an explosion at an Irish petrol station.
Irish police said four men, three women, a teenage girl, a teenage boy and a girl of primary school age were killed.
Friday afternoon’s blast ripped through the Applegreen service station and convenience store and adjacent buildings.
The Garda has not provided any information on the suspected cause of the explosion.
A major emergency recovery operation involving first responders from both sides of the Irish border extended through the night and into Saturday.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.