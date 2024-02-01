Irish Sea border remains after Stormont deal, claims loyalist Jamie Bryson

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A meeting of unionists and loyalists opposed to the DUP deal which will restore the Stormont powersharing institutions has been told that the so-called Irish Sea border remains.

Around 120 people gathered at Moygashel Orange Hall in Co Tyrone for a meeting which was addressed by TUV leader Jim Allister and loyalist activist Jamie Bryson.

Among those in attendance was former DUP minister Jim Wells.

The DUP has given the green light for the recall of the Stormont Assembly, with powersharing due to be restored in Northern Ireland on Saturday.

The move comes after the DUP agreed a package of measures with the UK Government that party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson says has effectively removed the trading border for goods moving from Great Britain to, and staying in, Northern Ireland.

Mr Bryson told the meeting: “The DUP MLAs will be (Northern Ireland) Protocol implementers; playing a full and active role in the operation of the very thing which every unionist agrees dismantles the Union as we know it.

“And one of those MLAs, whoever that may be, will debase themselves and become joint head of an administration, alongside Sinn Fein, that will have a legal duty to build border posts, operate border posts and implement the subjugation of the Acts of Union.

Every unionist now faces a choice: you implement the Irish Sea border for sake of pragmatism, or you stand against, come what may, as a matter of principle Jamie Bryson

“Here is the test for the unionist and loyalist people: if Sir Jeffrey Donaldson cannot convince Nigel Dodds, a DUP stalwart, on what basis can he hope to convince everyone else?

“The Irish Sea border remains with full force.”

Mr Bryson also said EU law would continue to apply in Northern Ireland.

“We remain subject to laws we did not make and cannot change.

“Every unionist now faces a choice: you implement the Irish Sea border for sake of pragmatism, or you stand against, come what may, as a matter of principle.

“I have made my choice, and I hope all in this hall make the same one.

“Stand firm, don’t give in.”