Sunak condemns ‘abhorrent’ killing of British-Israeli sisters and mother

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak urged both sides in the Israel-Palestinian dispute to de-escalate tensions following a wave of violence.

David Hughes
Tuesday 11 April 2023 13:12
Rishi Sunak condemned the attack (Phil Noble/PA)
Rishi Sunak condemned the attack (Phil Noble/PA)
(PA Wire)

Rishi Sunak has condemned the “abhorrent” attack which claimed the lives of three members of a British-Israeli family.

Lucy Dee, 48, died on Monday from injures suffered during the terrorist attack in the West Bank on Friday which killed her daughters Rina, 15, and Maia, 20.

Rabbi Leo Dee said his daughters were killed by 20 bullets from a Kalashnikov rifle and his wife was shot twice in the suspected Palestinian shooting on Friday.

The Prime Minister said: “The killing of British-Israeli citizens, Maia, Rina and Lucy Dee is abhorrent.

“The UK condemns this appalling attack on civilians and I send my deepest condolences to Rabbi Dee and his family.

“We continue to urge all sides to de-escalate tensions in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territories and end the deadly cycle of violence.”

The attack took place during a wave of violence across the region which has continued in recent days.

Israel’s ambassador to the UK Tzipi Hotovely said: “The whole of Israel stands united with Rabbi Leo Dee and his family, following the horrific murder of his wife and two daughters.”

