General Election: Quotes of the night

The General Election results and reactions have been rolling in. Here are some of the best quotes:

“I have heard your anger, your disappointment, and I take responsibility for this loss” – outgoing Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks outside 10 Downing Street.

“And now we can look forward, walk into the morning, the sunlight of hope, pale at first but getting stronger through the day, shining once again, on a country with the opportunity after 14 years to get its future back” – Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer after being re-elected in his Holborn and St Pancras seat and on his way to becoming PM.

Senior Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg was among those who lost his seat (Jonathan Brady/PA) ( PA Wire )

“We’ve got Mogg-xit done” – Dan Norris, the new Labour MP for North East Somerset and Hanham, after defeating veteran Conservative Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg.

“One final thought, from Caractacus Potts, and that is from the ashes of disaster grow the roses of success. So, thank you very much, everybody, and good night” – Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg after losing his seat.

“Thank God I’m a free man” – Former minister Steve Baker’s comment to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme after losing his Wycombe seat.

“I’m sorry that my party didn’t listen to you. The Conservative Party has let you down” – Former home secretary Suella Braverman after winning her Fareham and Waterlooville seat.

“They’ve been around for 190 years. They’ve been amazingly resilient. But this could be… I think this is the beginning of the end of the Conservative Party” – Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after being elected MP for Clacton.

“We will not let you down. Trust is a very precious commodity” – Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey addresses supporters at the party’s headquarters.

Suella Braverman said the Tories had let people down (Andrew Matthews/PA) ( PA Wire )

“I’m afraid the reason why the Conservative Party has been swept out is because it’s been a clown show and people are paying a heavy price for it” – Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting.

“As for the Conservatives, you know, it’s going to sound odd… there’ll be a bit of a sigh of relief, even though it’s the worst results since 1832 when the Duke of Wellington was running the Tory Party. So this one feels more like the Tory Party’s Waterloo, frankly” – Former Conservative chancellor George Osborne looks to history for parallels.

“Delight doesn’t really fit the bill, something like ecstasy, I guess – at the achievement of Keir and of the Labour Party – and it’s historic and it’s wonderful, and it can change the whole course of our country for the much, much better” – Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross (Michal Wachucik/PA) ( PA Wire )

“Can I say to any young girl who doesn’t think she’s good enough, everything is possible if you go for it” – Plaid Cymru’s Llinos Medi after winning the seat of Ynys Mon.

“It is a historically bad night, there is no shying away from that at all, and there will be a huge amount of reflection on the campaign and also clearly the last few years” – Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross.