Jaguar Land Rover suspends sales to Russia
The firm said it made the decision due to the ‘wellbeing’ of its workforce and those ‘within our extended network’.
Vehicle manufacturer Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has suspended sales to Russia following the invasion of Ukraine.
The firm announced that it made the decision due to the “wellbeing” of its workforce and those “within our extended network”.
Sanctions imposed on Russia have heavily restricted the ability of companies to sell goods there.
JLR, based in Whitley, Coventry, produces Jaguar cars and Land Rover and Range Rover sport utility vehicles.
The company said: “Jaguar Land Rover’s first priority is the wellbeing of our entire workforce and their families, as well as those within our extended network.
“The current global context also presents us with trading challenges so we are pausing the delivery of vehicles into the Russian market and continually monitoring the situation on behalf of our global customer base.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.