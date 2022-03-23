William and Kate told of Jamaica’s ‘unresolved’ issues after welcome from PM

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Jamaica has given the nation the opportunity address “unresolved” issues, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has told the couple.

William and Kate received an official welcome from the Caribbean nation’s premier and he described how Jamaica intended to fufil its destiny “as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

The Cambridges arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday to a much-publicised demonstration urging the monarchy to pay reparations for slavery, and there have been calls from politicians for the country to drop the Queen as head of state and become a republic.

William receives a gift of a rare Appleton Estate ruby rum from Jamaica’s Prime Minister (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

As he welcomed the couple before sitting down for talks, Mr Holness said: “There are issues here which are, as you would know, unresolved but your presence gives an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context, put front and centre and to be addressed in as best (a way) as we can.

“But Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved.

“And we’re moving on and we intend to attain in short order our development goals and fulfil our true ambitions and destiny as an independent, developed, prosperous country.”