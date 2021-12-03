Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election
Louie French is the UK’s newest MP after winning the contest triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire.
Tory Louie French has become the UK’s newest MP following the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.
Mr French took more than half the votes in the contest, which was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire
Turnout in the contest was just 34%, meaning the Tory majority was slashed from the almost 19,000 that Mr Brokenshire had in 2019.
Mr French had a 4,478 vote cushion over Labour with Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s share of the vote increasing from 2019.
Reform leader Richard Tice came in third, claiming his party was now “on the upward march”.
Mr French used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his “good friend” Mr Brokenshire, who died from lung cancer in October.
He said: “This has been a tough contest, which has been fought with dignity and respect.”
