Tories hold Old Bexley and Sidcup in by-election

Louie French is the UK’s newest MP after winning the contest triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire.

David Hughes
Friday 03 December 2021 02:13
Conservative party candidate Louie French arrives at Christchurch Church Hall in Sidcup, Kent, to cast his vote in the by-election for the constituency of Old Bexley and Sidcup. Picture date: Thursday December 2, 2021.
(PA Wire)

Tory Louie French has become the UK’s newest MP following the Old Bexley and Sidcup by-election.

Mr French took more than half the votes in the contest, which was triggered by the death of former Cabinet minister James Brokenshire

Turnout in the contest was just 34%, meaning the Tory majority was slashed from the almost 19,000 that Mr Brokenshire had in 2019.

Mr French had a 4,478 vote cushion over Labour with Sir Keir Starmer’s party’s share of the vote increasing from 2019.

Reform leader Richard Tice came in third, claiming his party was now “on the upward march”.

Mr French used his acceptance speech to pay tribute to his “good friend” Mr Brokenshire, who died from lung cancer in October.

He said: “This has been a tough contest, which has been fought with dignity and respect.”

