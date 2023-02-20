Brexit: Northern Ireland Protocol deal inches closer after ‘productive’ talks

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The UK appeared to inch closer to a deal over the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol after “productive” talks were held during an “intensive” phase of negotiations.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and the EU’s Maros Sefcovic agreed to hold a face-to-face meeting in the coming days after a phone discussion on Monday.

Downing Street earlier insisted a “final deal” had not been struck as they seek an agreement that will satisfy the demands of Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).

However, No 10 would not commit to giving MPs a vote on any potential deal as senior Tory Brexiteers stepped up warnings to Rishi Sunak not to give too much ground to the EU.

Mr Cleverly welcomed Monday’s talks with the European Commission vice-president and tweeted: “Intensive work continues and we agreed to talk again in the coming days.”

Mr Sefcovic described their video call, which was also joined by Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris, as a “productive” attempt to find joint solutions.

“Hard work continues. We’ve agreed to meet later this week,” he tweeted.

Sources in Brussels said a location for their meeting had not been set, but welcomed it as a positive step in efforts to get a deal.