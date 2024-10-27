Jamie Oliver warns of ‘lorryloads of posh cheese’ being sold by ‘wrong’uns’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver has asked his followers on social media to be alert for “lorryloads of posh cheese” being sold “for cheap” after a London-based manufacturer had more than 22 tonnes of cheddar stolen by scammers.

Neal’s Yard Dairy said it delivered more than 950 wheels of cheddar to the alleged fraudster posing as a wholesale distributor for a major French retailer before realising what had happened.

In a post on Instagram, Mr Oliver told his 10.5 million followers: “There has been a great cheese robbery. Some of the best cheddar cheese in the world has been stolen.”

He described it as a “real shame”, adding: “If anyone hears anything about posh cheese going for cheap, it’s probably some wrong’uns.

“So if anyone hears anything about lorryloads of posh cheese, I mean I don’t know what they are going to do with it, really.

“Are they going to unpeel it from the cloth, and cut it and grate it and get rid of it in the fast food industry, in the commercial industry? I don’t know – it feels like a really weird thing to nick.”

Neal’s Yard confirmed it still paid Hafod, Westcombe and Pitchfork, the producers of the cheese, so they would not have to bear the cost “despite the significant financial blow”.

The cheese manufacturer added it is working with police to identify the perpetrators.

The Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “On Monday October 21 we received a report of the theft of a large quantity of cheese from a manufacturer based in Southwark.

“Inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances.”

Police said no arrests have been made related to the alleged theft.

Neal’s Yard Dairy called out to cheesemongers around the world to contact them if they suspect they have been sold the stolen cheese, particularly clothbound cheddars in a 10kg or 24kg format with the tags detached.