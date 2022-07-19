Labour receives long-awaited report into antisemitism dossier leak
The party’s general secretary will recommend that the document should be published as soon as possible.
Labour has received the long-awaited Forde report into the leaking of an antisemitism dossier.
The party’s general secretary will take the document – understood to be 138 pages long – to a meeting of Labour’s ruling National Executive Committee (NEC) at 12pm on Tuesday, and will recommend that it should be published as soon as possible.
Martin Forde QC, a barrister and former independent adviser to the Windrush compensation scheme, was chosen by the NEC to chair an inquiry into the “circumstances, contents and release” of the dossier in 2020.
The leaking of the 860-page document more than two years ago reopened divisions within the party.
It found “no evidence” of antisemitism being handled differently from other complaints and blamed “factional opposition” towards former leader Jeremy Corbyn for hampering efforts to tackle the crisis.
Allies of Mr Corbyn used the dossier to say elements of the party undermined his leadership.
Labour was forced to defend its data protection handling and work with the Information Commissioner’s Office over the leak.
A Labour spokesperson said: “Labour’s general secretary David Evans has now received the Forde report and he will be taking it to today’s National Executive Committee meeting with a clear recommendation that the NEC agree the publication of the report as soon as possible today.”
The NEC meeting will begin at 12pm.
In March this year, Mr Forde wrote to Mr Evans to tell him the content of his report was finalised, and all that was still to be undertaken was “detailed checking for legal and factual accuracy prior to publication”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.