Corbyn has ‘no intention to stop’ fighting for constituents after Labour block

Jeremy Corbyn said he has “no intention of stopping” fighting for his constituents after being blocked from running as a Labour candidate, adding: “I will not be intimidated into silence.”

Sir Keir Starmer successfully got the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) to vote not to endorse his predecessor from contesting Islington North for Labour at the next election.

Mr Corbyn stopped short of saying he will stand as an independent, as he criticised what he called a “shameful attack on party democracy, party members and natural justice” on Tuesday.

But the former Labour leader added: “I will not be intimidated into silence. I have spent my life fighting for a fairer society on behalf of the people of Islington North, and I have no intention of stopping now.”