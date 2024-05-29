Jeremy Corbyn to launch campaign for re-election as independent MP

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will launch his campaign to be re-elected as the independent MP for Islington North on Wednesday night.

The launch is being hosted at a community centre which was officially opened by the politician in 2018 as part of a social housing project.

Mr Corbyn will be there with community leaders and local residents.

Our campaign will bring people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths together for a fairer society Jeremy Corbyn

In a speech, he will vow to be “an independent voice for equality, democracy and peace”.

He will promise to stand up for those “who aren’t being served by our political system…who aren’t being heard” and whose “demands fall on deaf ears”.

The demands include an end to the occupation of Palestine, a fully public NHS, the abolition of the two-child benefit cap, public ownership of water and energy, and rent controls, according to his campaign.

“When I vote in Parliament, I don’t vote alone,” Mr Corbyn will conclude.

“I vote with my community – and our campaign will bring people of all ages, backgrounds and faiths together for a fairer society.”