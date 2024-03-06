Live: Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivering final Budget before general election

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

All eyes are on Jeremy Hunt as the Chancellor is delivering his Budget in the House of Commons.

The fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility forecasts inflation falling below the 2% target in a few months’ time

Extension of the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025, benefiting 38,000 pubs across the UK

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt confirmed he has decided to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months

12.50pm

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, on debt figures, said: “Underlying debt, which excludes Bank of England debt, will be 91.7% in 2024-25 according to the OBR, then 92.8%, 93.2%, 93.2% before falling to 92.9% in 2028-29.”

He added: “Our underlying debt is therefore on track to fall as a share of GDP, meeting our fiscal rule. We continue to have the second lowest level of government debt in the G7, lower than Japan, France or the United States.”

Mr Hunt went on: “We also meet our second fiscal rule for public sector borrowing to be below 3% of GDP three years early. Borrowing falls from 4.2% of GDP in 2023-24, to 3.1%, 2.7%, 2.3%, 1.6% and 1.2% in 2028-29. By the end of the forecast, borrowing is at its lowest level of GDP since 2001.”

The Chancellor claimed “none of that would be possible if Labour implemented their pledge to decarbonise the grid five years early by 2030”.

12.46pm

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said he would maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months.

He said: “The shadow chancellor complained about the freeze on fuel duty and Labour has opposed it at every opportunity. The Labour Mayor of London wants to punish motorists even more with his Ulez plans. But lots of families and sole traders depend on their car. If I did nothing fuel duty would increase by 13% this month.”

Mr Hunt added: “I have as a result decided to maintain the 5p cut and freeze fuel duty for a further 12 months. This will save the average car driver £50 next year and bring total savings since the 5p cut was introduced to around £250.

“Taken together with the alcohol duty freeze, this decision also reduces headline inflation by 0.2 percentage points in 2024-25 allowing us to make faster progress towards the Bank of England’s 2% target.”

12.46pm

Alcohol duties will remain frozen until February 2025, Jeremy Hunt said, with the aim of “backing the great British pub”.

The Chancellor told the Commons: “In the autumn statement I froze alcohol duty until August of this year. Without any action today, it would have been due to rise by 3%.”

He said he had listened to representations from MPs about the tax, adding: “So today I have decided to extend the alcohol duty freeze until February 2025. This benefits 38,000 pubs all across the UK – and on top of the £13,000 saving a typical pub will get from the 75% business rates discount I announced in the autumn.

“We value our hospitality industry and we are backing the great British pub.”

12.45pm

12.44pm

A fund aimed at supporting vulnerable households with the cost of living will be extended a further six months beyond March, the Chancellor said.

Jeremy Hunt told the Commons: “Next the Household Support Fund. It was set up on a temporary basis and due to conclude at the end of this month.”

He added: “I have decided that – with the battle against inflation still not over – now is not the time to stop the targeted help it offers. We will therefore continue it at current levels for another six months.”

12.43pm

12.42pm

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said inflation is forecast to fall below the 2% target in a few months’ time.

He told MPs: “When the Prime Minister and I came into office, it was 11%. But the latest figures show it is now 4%, more than meeting our pledge to halve it last year. And today’s forecasts from the OBR show it falling below the 2% target in just a few months’ time, nearly a whole year earlier than forecast in the autumn statement.

“That did not happen by accident. Whatever the pressures and whatever the politics, a Conservative government, working with the Bank of England, will always put sound money first.”

Mr Hunt said he wanted to focus on people falling into debt, saying: “Nearly one million households on Universal Credit take out budgeting advance loans to pay for more expensive emergencies like boiler repairs or help getting a job.

“To help make such loans more affordable, I have today decided to increase the repayment period for new loans from 12 months to 24 months.”

Mr Hunt said a debt relief order can cost £90 and deter people seeking one, adding: “Having listened carefully to representations from Citizens Advice, I today relieve pressure on around 40,000 families every year by abolishing that £90 charge completely.”

12.41pm

The Chancellor said the Government was in a position to deliver “permanent tax cuts”, and billed his financial statement as a “Budget for long-term growth”.

Jeremy Hunt said: “Because of the progress we’ve made, because we are delivering the Prime Minister’s economic priorities, we can now help families not just with temporary cost-of-living support, but with permanent cuts in taxation.”

He claimed Conservatives know “lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity, more prosperity and more funding for our precious public services”.

Mr Hunt warned that growth could not come from “unlimited migration”, but from a high skilled, high wage economy, and claimed Labour’s plans for government would “destroy jobs with 70 new burdens on employers”.

He added: “Instead of going back to square one, the policies I announce today mean more investment, more jobs, better public services, and lower taxes in a Budget for long-term growth.”

12.37pm

Mr Hunt said that because the Government is “delivering the Prime Minister’s economic priorities, we can now help families not just with temporary cost-of living-support, but with permanent cuts in taxation”.

12.36pm

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt began his Budget speech by saying he would allocate £1 million towards building a war memorial for Muslims who fought for the UK in past wars.

Mr Hunt said: “I start today by remembering the Muslims who died in two world wars in the service of freedom and democracy. We need a memorial to honour them, so following representations from the Member for Bromsgrove (Sajid Javid) and others, I have decided to allocate £1 million towards the cost of building one.

“Whatever your faith or colour or class, this country will never forget the sacrifices made for our future.”

12.34pm

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is on his feet as he delivers his Budget speech.

12.30pm

The Conservatives have posted a picture from Cabinet this morning of Chancellor Jeremy Hunt speaking to colleagues ahead of his Budget speech.

12.28pm

The Conservative Government is going to “keep cutting taxes for hard working Scots”, the Prime Minister told MPs at PMQs.

Speaking in the Commons, Rishi Sunak said: “(Stephen Flynn) claims to be supportive of the North Sea energy industry, why is it that he’s opposed all the measures we have taken to protect those jobs in Scotland over the past couple of years?

“He also, he talks about tax in Scotland and England, I would just gently point out to him that thanks to the actions of the Chancellor and this UK Government, everyone in Scotland has received a significant tax cut from January this year and in contrast to the Chancellor’s last budget, the SNP’s budget put taxes up for working people.

“Scotland is now the high tax capital of the UK but this Conservative Government is going to keep cutting taxes for hard working Scots.”

This came in response to Westminster SNP leader Stephen Flynn, who said: “The Conservative party want to use Scotland’s natural resources to pay for tax cuts in England, the Labour Party want to use Scotland’s natural resources to pay for nuclear power stations in England, and the cost of that up to 100,000 jobs.

“Scotland’s wealth, Scotland’s resources, Scotland’s jobs all a gain to Westminster.”

12.25pm

Has the Prime Minister let the cat out of the bag on tax cuts during PMQs?

What is the Chancellor expected to tell MPs in his Budget speech?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is expected to tell MPs: “Because of the progress we’ve made because we are delivering on the Prime Minister’s economic priorities we can now help families with permanent cuts in taxation.

“We do this not just to give help where it is needed in challenging times. But because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity and more prosperity.”

He will say growth “cannot come from unlimited migration”, but “can only come by building a high-wage, high-skill economy”.

The Chancellor will claim Labour would take the country backwards, saying: “Instead of going back to square one, our plans mean more investment, more jobs, more productive public services and lower taxes, sticking to our plan in a Budget for long-term growth.”

Will the Chancellor pay for tax cuts with more austerity?

Jeremy Hunt has said he will not pay for tax cuts with borrowing, meaning a combination of spending cuts and tax rises elsewhere will be necessary.

Tax rises could include a levy on vapes, a tax raid on owners of short-term holiday lets, and the scaling back of non-dom tax relief – a policy previously advocated by Labour and opposed by ministers.

Mr Hunt could shave more off his post-election public spending plans to fund giveaways, reducing overall departmental spending – currently pencilled in to rise by 1% per year in real terms after 2025 – to 0.7%.

In a sign he could go down that path, Mr Hunt defended austerity, saying it was only because the Government “reduced the deficit” that it could “generously” help people during the pandemic.

12.01pm

Protesters are demonstrating outside the Palace of Westminster before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his Budget.

What do experts say about a 2p reduction in national insurance?

Experts have said that a 2p reduction in national insurance contributions would not by itself be enough to stop the tax burden reaching record levels by the end of this decade.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the measure would not prevent taxes rising to about 37% of GDP by 2028-29.

The Resolution Foundation think tank said the biggest net beneficiaries of the national insurance cut, combined with threshold freezes, are those earning £50,000, while those earning £19,000 or less will actually be worse off.

11.50am

A union boss has been critical of the Government before Chancellor Jeremy Hunt delivers his Budget.

Speaking in a video published on social media around an hour before Mr Hunt makes his speech in the Commons, Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said she expects the Budget to bring “more pain for working people, more money in the pockets of the wealthiest and more cuts to public services”.

What would it mean for the average worker if the Chancellor cuts national insurance?

Jeremy Hunt looks likely to announce a cut in national insurance by a further two percentage points in his Budget, matching a cut in the autumn statement.

The change could save the average worker £450 a year, adding up to £900 when combined with last year’s move.

‘Stick to the plan’, Hunt urges the public

The Chancellor has pleaded with the UK to back him and not “throw away” the work done to repair the economy in a promotional video released by the Treasury.

Pleading with the public to back his plan, Jeremy Hunt said: “We’ve worked so hard to get through the really challenging period that we’ve come through. Don’t throw it away.

“We can see now the economy is set for healthy growth. We’re putting more money into our public services and we’re bringing down taxes. Stick to the plan.”

Aside from possible tax cuts, what else is likely to be in the Budget?

A £360 million investment in advanced manufacturing projects across the life sciences, automotive and aerospace sectors is set to feature in the Budget as well as a package of £800 million intended to boost public sector productivity.

Mr Hunt has also announced changes to pension regulations, including a requirement for funds to declare how much they invest in UK companies, in order to “focus minds” and boost investment in British businesses.

And fuel duty is likely to remain at its current rate, keeping the “temporary” 5p cut which has been in place since 2022.

If the Chancellor cuts tax, how will he be able to afford it?

The Chancellor is bound by his self-imposed fiscal rules, which include having national debt as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) falling by the end of a five-year period. The gap between his tax and spending plans and the limits set by this rule is known as the headroom.

As well as potentially eating into this headroom – leaving less of a buffer to cope with unexpected events – Mr Hunt is likely to tinker with a few taxes to raise some extra cash. The non-dom tax status for wealthy overseas individuals could be changed or scrapped and a levy on vapes could also help fill the Treasury coffers.

But the big prize for Mr Hunt would be economic growth – as well as generating extra tax income, an increase in GDP changes the balance when it comes to calculating the headroom available for meeting his fiscal rule.

What will the Chancellor’s flagship policy be in his Budget?

The Chancellor and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak have consistently hinted at tax cuts, and with an election looming and the Conservatives a long way behind in the polls, they will be keen to offer voters as big an incentive as possible to stick with the Tories.

Reducing the basic rate of income tax by a penny would cost about £7.3 billion while a cheaper option would be a 1p reduction in the main rates of national insurance contributions paid by employees and the self-employed, at around £5 billion a year.

But there is speculation that Mr Hunt could gamble and go for an even more eye-catching cut – knocking 2p off national insurance or income tax.

11.10

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt had to knock on the door of Number 11 Downing Street to be let back in after posing for photographs for the assembled media outside his home.

11.05am

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has been preparing the Opposition’s Budget response with shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves.

In a post on X, he said: “Preparing our #Budget2024 response with Rachel.

“If Labour is privileged enough to deliver the next budget, my mission-driven government will make working people better off for the long term.”

11am

It was all smiles from Jeremy Hunt and his Treasury team outside 11 Downing Street as the Chancellor prepares to deliver his Budget after Prime Minister’s Questions this afternoon.

Will Hunt reduce income tax?

We won’t know until the Chancellor delivers his speech in the Commons, but Jeremy Hunt has been widely reported to have defied calls from some in Downing Street and many Conservative MPs to reduce income tax, which is more expensive but better understood by many voters.

Mr Hunt was said to have taken the decision after the fiscal watchdog the Office for Budget Responsibility downgraded the amount of fiscal headroom available for delivering tax cuts or spending commitments, within the Chancellor’s self-imposed rule of having debt falling as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2029.

An income tax cut, previously promised by Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, could reportedly still feature in a fiscal event later this year or in the Conservative election manifesto.

Two former home secretaries criticised the move, with Suella Braverman saying “my preference would be 2p off the basic rate of income tax” and Dame Priti Patel calling for the unfreezing of income tax thresholds.

10.50am

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has appeared outside 11 Downing Street with his Treasury team and held up the famous red briefcase ahead of his Budget speech later today.

Will the Chancellor scrap ‘tourism tax’?

Dame Priti Patel has asked Mr Hunt to scrap the tourism tax and reintroduce VAT-free shopping for tourists.

The former home-secretary and the Conservative Party Member for Witham said the move would “give businesses a real boost”, saying the current tax on tourism is making Britain less attractive for tourists.

Writing in the Telegraph, Dame Priti said: “Our country now needs more pro-business measures to secure future growth and with the Budget approaching the Chancellor must consider scrapping the tourism tax and reintroducing VAT-free shopping for foreign visitors.

“Our competitors in Europe have already taken advantage, with France experiencing record levels of tourism spend in 2022 and 2023 as they attract high-spending tourists.

“High-spenders and tourists from the USA, Canada, the Middle East and China are now finding Paris and other European cities a more attractive destination than London and the UK.”

Martin Lewis on what he’s looking for in the Budget

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has revealed what he’s looking for when the Chancellor delivers his speech.

What’s Labour saying?

Shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves says Labour is “now the party of economic responsibility” and has accused the Tories of overseeing “fourteen years of economic failure”.

She said: “The Conservatives promised to fix the nation’s roof, but instead they have smashed the windows, kicked the door in and are now burning the house down.

“Taxes are rising, prices are still going up in the shops and we have been hit by recession. Nothing the Chancellor says or does can undo the economic vandalism of the Conservatives over the past decade.”

Labour also said any reductions in the Chancellor’s Budget would be cancelled out by the Government’s continued freeze on tax thresholds, meaning more people are dragged into a higher band as their pay increases.

How are house prices looking going into the Budget?

Annual growth in house prices turned positive for the first time in around a year in February, according to an index.

Across the UK, property values increased by 1.2% annually in February, following a 0.2% fall in January, Nationwide Building Society said.

It marked the first month since January 2023 that Nationwide recorded positive annual growth in house prices. In that month, there was a 1.1% year-on-year increase.

On a month-on-month basis, house prices increased by 0.7% in February, taking the average UK house price to £260,420.

A look at the key numbers, opinion polls and calendar dates before the Budget

When will the Budget be announced?

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt will be on his feet to deliver the Budget at around 12.30pm. His speech will be preceded by Prime Minister’s Questions at midday.

The Office for Budget Responsibility are expected to publish its outlook at around 1.30pm.

9.50am

Cabinet ministers are meeting before the Chancellor delivers his Budget at 12.30pm today.

Home Secretary James Cleverly, Foreign Secretary Lord Cameron and Defence Secretary Grant Shapps were among those photographed as they arrived at Downing Street.