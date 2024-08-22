Jermaine Jenas sacked from presenting The One Show and Match Of The Day

Support truly

Former footballer Jermaine Jenas has been been sacked from presenting BBC programmes The One Show and Match Of The Day.

The ex-Premier League player, 41, has been removed from the hosting line-ups following an internal investigation by the corporation because of alleged complaints about his behaviour, The Sun has reported.

A BBC spokesperson said: “We can confirm that he is no longer part of our presenting line-up.”

The father-of-four joined The One Show in 2020 as a stand-in co-host following the departure of Matt Baker, and he was made a permanent fixture the following year.

During his football career, he played for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Tottenham, Anton Villa and Queens Park Rangers.

His agency MC Saatchi also no longer represents him.